1h ago

add bookmark

SA's first specialised dagga investment company to go ahead with JSE listing

accreditation
Loni Prinsloo and Antony Sguazzin
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Picture: Getty Images
Picture: Getty Images

Africa is about to get its first listing of a medical cannabis-focused SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, when Cilo Cybin Holdings Ltd. raises money in Johannesburg later this year.

The company is seeking as much as R2 billion, said Gabriel Theron, who leads the business. The share offer will open on 12 September and close in November.

"The first step of the plan with the money raised is to acquire an existing cannabis manufacturing facility and to super-size its capacity," said Theron, who set up and is a part owner of the proposed site. "We want to position ourselves as one of the largest processing hubs for the cannabis industry in Africa."

The initial public offering on South Africa’s stock exchange will be just the fourth SPAC listing in Africa and a first for the cannabis industry on the continent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 

While the popularity of blank-check companies - as SPACs are also known - has been on the wane recently in the US and Asia amid tightening regulatory scrutiny, the Cilo Cybin move indicates there may still be appetite in Africa.

Cilo Cybin’s acquisition target is a facility in Pretoria that has the capacity to produce about R150 million worth of cannabis and vaping products a month, said Theron. The plant is one of many entities in South Africa to have been given a license to cultivate or manufacture cannabis products.

Acquisitions of companies that test brain health and genetics will then be considered, he said. The company may later attempt to list on the Nasdaq exchange in New York to raise further funds.

If or when the market develops, the company plans to explore manufacturing options for products of psilocybin, the active ingredient of magic mushrooms from which the company takes its name.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cilo cybinjsespacdaggainvestment
Rand - Dollar
17.28
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.08
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.46
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.88
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,727.83
+1.1%
Silver
18.92
+2.0%
Palladium
2,145.50
+0.2%
Platinum
891.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
89.15
+1.3%
Top 40
62,586
+3.2%
All Share
69,192
+2.9%
Resource 10
64,689
+6.5%
Industrial 25
85,030
+2.1%
Financial 15
14,958
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to make ends meet. What should I consider before...

31 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to make ends meet. What should I consider before cashing out my savings?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I take better control of my finances?

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I take better control of my finances?
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo