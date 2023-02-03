1h ago

add bookmark

SA's oldest gold refiner runs at 75% as mines dim

accreditation
Felix Njini
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jack Vearey/ Getty


South Africa’s largest gold refiner is operating below capacity as output from local mines dwindles and supplies from elsewhere on the continent are scooped up by unaccredited rivals.

The 102-year-old Rand Refinery in the east of Johannesburg — the only African refiner accredited with the London Bullion Market Association — is running at about 75% of capacity, said Chief Executive Officer Praveen Baijnath. While it still processes the output of its biggest shareholders — AngloGold Ashanti Harmony Gold Mining Co. and Sibanye Stillwater — about half of the continent’s gold, from artisanal and small-scale miners, goes to smaller unaccredited refiners.

"Our capacity is not fully utilised," Baijnath said in an interview. "So should there be an increase in deliveries, we would be able to step up."

That surplus capacity partly stems from the demise of South Africa’s gold industry, where output peaked decades ago. The plant was originally built to end the practice of shipping crude bullion to London from the vast Witwatersrand basin, the source of half the gold produced on earth. Now power outages are crippling the nation’s economy and threatening to hasten the end of those operations, the CEO said.

Rand Refinery also sources gold from Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania — the continent’s top producers — but much larger flows are ending up with smaller smelters that have sprung up across Africa. The plant aims to stay competitive by investing in new technology and improving the logistics of hauling gold dore from across Africa, including sometimes using charter flights, Baijnath said.

There’s currently no market pressure to curtail the refinery’s operations further, said Baijnath. 

So far, the LBMA’s minimum output requirements and stringent rules around responsible sourcing have precluded other African refineries from gaining accreditation. That hasn’t prevented them from finding markets for their bullion in Dubai and some European countries, Baijnath said. 

Many of those unaccredited plants are in South Africa, where illegal mining has long been a problem. The proliferation of some of those refiners could in turn be spurring gold smuggling across the continent, he said.

--With assistance from Eddie Spence.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
goldmining
Rand - Dollar
17.13
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.97
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.71
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
1,023.79
-0.1%
Palladium
1,681.40
+0.7%
Gold
1,913.31
+0.0%
Silver
23.49
+0.1%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
73,831
+0.3%
All Share
79,990
+0.2%
Resource 10
74,726
+0.1%
Industrial 25
103,007
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,611
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo