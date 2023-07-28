SA's R55bn wine industry brought to its knees by load shedding

South Africa’s more than 300-year-old wine industry has been badly hit, with load shedding impacting all stages of production, from irrigation to bottling.

The 2023 harvest is estimated at about 1.2 million tonnes, 14.2% smaller than last year.

The wine industry contributed more than R55 billion to the nation’s gross domestic product last year, with exports worth R10 billion.

In a picturesque valley two hours’ drive southeast of Cape Town, Berene Sauls is running way behind schedule. The crush from her latest harvest was delayed, bottling often slows to a standstill and she’s been forced to repackage badly labeled batches of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

The culprit? An energy crisis that’s causing rolling blackouts across South Africa, impacting industries from mining to agriculture.

"It’s stressful," said Sauls, who founded Tesselaarsdal Wines in 2015 and has been in the wine industry for 22 years. "We have eight hours of work production and only four hours of power."

Decades of underinvestment in dilapidated coal-fired power plants has left state utility Eskom struggling to keep the lights on. Unable to meet demand, it resorts to outages that can last as long as 12 hours a day, leaving schools, hospitals, restaurants and businesses relying on backup generators.

The central bank estimates the blackouts, known locally as load shedding, curbed economic growth by as much as 3.2 percentage points last year and forecasts just 0.4% growth this year.