Sasol appeals against pollution ruling on world's biggest emitter

Compiled by Carol Paton
Cooling towers of South African petro-chemical company Sasol's synthetic fuel plant in Secunda in Mpumalanga.
Siphiwe Sibeko
  • Sasol has appealed that its Secunda plant be measured for emissions on an "alternative" method. 
  • New minimum emission standards come into effect on 1 April 2025. 
  • Secunda, which is the single biggest emitter on the planet, does not meet emissions standards for SO2.
Sasol, the second biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in SA, has appealed to the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, to change the methodology used to measure the company's emissions after a similar request was refused by the National Air Quality Office (NAQO) in her department last month.

The company proposes that it turn down its boilers at Secunda to reduce the overall amount of air emitted rather than reduce the concentration of sulphur dioxide (SO2) in its emissions. 

Sasol's operations at Secunda, where it produces synthetic fuels and chemicals, emit SO2, which is harmful to human health. Secunda is frequently described as the single biggest emission point on the planet, a statement the company has not denied. Last year, a court ruled that the harmful air in Mpumalanga, where Secunda is situated, was an infringement of the human rights of residents. 

When measured using the standard method - the concentration of SO2 per cubic metre of air emitted – Sasol does not comply with minimum emission standards (MES). The new MES will come into effect on 1 April 2025. Sasol has requested that it be measured on the alternative the Air Quality Act allows for, which is on the overall load emitted. It also promises a longer-term plan to reduce emissions, it says. 

Said Sasol in a statement on Tuesday: 

Clause 12A of the MES permits existing plants to be regulated on an alternative emission load, as opposed to the current concentration-based limit specified in the MES. As part of its Clause 12A application, Sasol has proposed an integrated air quality and greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction solution to reduce SO2 and GHG emissions by approximately 30% by 2030. This is contingent on SO2 emissions from the boilers at the steam plants of its Secunda Operations being regulated on an alternative load-based emission limit instead of the concentration limit currently prescribed in the MES from 1 April 2025 onwards.

It says that by turning down the boilers, which will include using less coal, not only will SO2 be reduced per day and per final product but also other GHGs and pollutants. It anticipates that it would have reduced the load of SO2 by 30%, which it argues is significantly more than what would have been reduced if the concentration levels were reduced to be made compliant.

Energy generated by the boilers will be supplemented by introducing alternative energy sources, including renewable energy, gas, and "a fine coal" solution. It has already procured 600MW of renewable energy to give effect to emissions reduction targets, which is expected to come on stream in 2025. It overall target is 1 200MW. 

Sasol says it has invested more than R7 billion over the past five years to reduce emissions and has achieved 98% compliance with MES at its operations. It has a goal to reduce GHG by 30% by 2030. 

Sasol's application to the NAQO, which preceded its new application to Creecy, was refused on numerous grounds. These included:

  • that Sasol was also non-compliant for particulate matter and oxides of nitrogen;
  • that it had failed to demonstrate that it had made attempts before to limit its emissions at Secunda;
  • that it is located in the Highveld Priority Area where air quality standards are frequently exceeded; and
  • that to grant its request would allow it a deviation in perpetuity.  

Shareholder activist group Just Share opposed Sasol's application to the NAQO. Just Share's Climate Change director Robyn Hugo said the group was considering its options in objecting for a second time.

* This article has been updated with a more specific headline and a correction that so far Sasol has procured 600MW of renewable energy which is in the pipeline.


Company Snapshot
