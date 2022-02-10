Sasol chair Sipho Nkosi to head Ramaphosa's new team tasked with cutting red tape for business

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that business leader Sipho Nkosi would head a team in the Presidency tasked with seeking out and eliminating red tape in government regulations that hamper business growth.

Delivering his sixth State of The Nation Address in the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening, Ramaphosa stressed that government's role was not to create jobs, but to facilitate an environment in which business could serve this purpose.

Sasol chairperson Nkosi was previously CEO of Exxaro and president of what was then the Chamber of Mines of South Africa.

From the beginning of his presidency, Ramaphosa has hinted at alleviating red tape as a prime target for his administration, keeping tabs on indicators of the ease of doing business, including getting permits and various approvals by regulatory bodies.

Ramaphosa said Nkosi will head a team in the Presidency tasked with cutting red tape in business regulations in the South African economy, saying he had worked with business lobby groups championing the interests of small business.

Ramaphosa lamented a tendency for government regulations and local government by-laws to stifle economic activity and, in some cases, lead to the criminalisation of people trying to support themselves in an underperforming economy.

