Sasol earnings to plunge as much as 84%

Sasol expects basic earnings per share to be as much as 84% lower for the year ended in June.

The group said operational challenges and a challenging environment were to blame.

Sasol said it had seen improved operational performance in the second half of the financial year.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Sasol expects to report a massive dive in annual earnings as operational challenges, higher costs and volatile market conditions hit the synthetic fuels and chemicals producer.

The group expects to report a decline of between 74% and 84% in basic earnings per share for the year ended in June 2023. Earnings per share will be between R10.26 and R16.49, compared with R62.34 in 2022.

Core headline earnings per share are expected to be between R41.54 and R51.14, representing a decrease of between 25% to 39%.

The company's share price was down over 5% by 9:30 on Monday morning.

Sasol said its results were impacted by a combination of operational challenges and a volatile global economic landscape which included weaker global economic growth, higher inflation, depressed chemicals prices and higher feedstock and energy costs.

"The softening of the Brent crude oil price and refining margins in the latter part of the 2023 financial year was offset by a weakening of the Rand/US Dollar exchange rate. Chemicals basket prices were on a declining trend during 2023, and while we have seen some respite in lower feedstock and energy prices, gross margin and global demand remains depressed particularly in our American and Eurasian operations," Sasol said in a trading statement.

The group said business performance was further impacted by the underperformance of state-owned enterprises in South Africa, which constrained its supply chains and resultant sales volumes.

Sasol said it has seen a notable improvement in operational performance in the second half of the 2023 financial year, underpinned by focused mitigation plans to address the production instabilities experienced earlier in the year.

Sasol’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year is expected to decline by between 2% and 16% from R71.8 billion in the prior year to between R60.6 billion and R70.6 billion.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are meanwhile expected to improve by between 4% and 18% to R49.47 and R56.13 compared to R47.58 in the previous year.

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Business Briefing A deep dive into the big business story of the week, as well as expert analysis of markets and trends.

Notable non-cash adjustments include a net loss of R33.9 billion on remeasurement items, mainly due to the full impairment of the South African wax cash generating unit (CGU) of R900 million, another R900 million on Essential Care Chemicals CGU in Sasol China, and the reversal of the full impairment processed in 2019 on the Tetramerisation CGU in Lake Charles of R3.6 billion.

Sasol warned of another notable R35.3 billion full impairment of the Secunda liquid fuels refinery CGU – mainly as a result of the increase in the weighted average cost of capital rate on the back of higher global interest rates and its associated impact on the cost of debt, higher feedstock cost assumptions and a revised production profile based on the emission reduction roadmap.

The group also noted unrealised gains of R5.8 billion on the translation of monetary assets and liabilities, and valuation of financial instruments and derivative contracts.