Saudi Aramco said it discovered two new oil, gas fields

Salma El Wardany
Philipp Walter / Getty

Saudi Aramco discovered two new oil and gas fields in the northern parts of the kingdom, the official news agency reported, citing the oil minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Condensates-rich gas has started flowing from Hadabat Al-Hajara field at an average rate of 16 million standard cubic feet a day, in addition to 1 944 barrels of condensates.

Some 3,000 barrels a day of crude has also started flowing from Abraq at-Tulul field, in addition to 1.1 million standard cubic feet a day of gas and 49 000 barrels of condensates daily.

Aramco will continue assessing and drilling more wells at the two fields to evaluate the amounts of crude, gas and condensates.

Read more on:
saudi aramcosaudi arabiaoil and gas sector
Company Snapshot
