Scooters, chairs, reception desk: Agiltee SA's assets to be sold, despite Lamba's denials

Ten electric scooters, four office chairs, two helmets and a reception desk.



These are the assets of electric vehicle company Agilitee SA that will go on auction to in 10 days to pay off a R759 000 debt to a former employee.

Agilitee's founder and CEO, Mandla Lamba, has strenuously denied that any of the group's assets will be put up for auction.

But a notice of the auction that names Agilitee SA as the debtor has now been published. It states that the Sandton North Sheriff will, on 20 July, sell off the moveable assets of the group's store in Fourways Mall, Gauteng, for cash.

Agilitee SA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Lamba launched a scathing verbal attack against ex-employee Christa Brits, who won the arbitration award, calling her "evil" and saying she will not get "one cent" of Agilitee's money.

He urged his followers to "make sure you make her sleep less at night".

He also threatened a journalist covering the case, saying his "boys would probably collect him" and "bring him to me so we can have a discussion face to face".

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration concluded in March 2022 that Agilitee SA fired Brits without reason, but the electric vehicle group failed to make payment.

The assets of its Fourways Mall shop were then attached in early 2023, and Lamba has denied that they would or could be auctioned off.

The Agilitee SA founder complained in a video message last week of having to deal with such "garbage," saying he was too busy to "entertain this nonsense anymore".

He also argued that the goods in the shop were not owned by Agilitee SA, but by a franchisee.



