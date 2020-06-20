10m ago

Sea Harvest's Saldanha Bay operations shut down due to non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations

Londiwe Buthelezi
The Harvest Krotoa December in the dry docks in the Cape Town harbor when the trawler was overhauled. Photo: Sea Harvest
The Harvest Krotoa December in the dry docks in the Cape Town harbor when the trawler was overhauled. Photo: Sea Harvest

Sea Harvest has been forced to shut doors in its Saldanha Bay operations for allegedly not complying with Covid-19 regulations while 80 of its staff members have tested positive for Covid-19, the Department of Employment and Labour in the Western Cape said on Saturday.

The department served the fishing company with notices on Wednesday, instructing to stop all work in areas covered by the notices which include the company's production line and entry points. Sub-contractors who were working on-site in Saldanha Bay also won't be able to carry on with any work.

"Prohibition notices essentially means that no work may take place at any of the areas where notices were served," said the department in a statement.

Sea Harvest is one of the biggest employers in the West Coast region, with over 1 400 workers directly depending on the company for their livelihoods. The department said the major concerns were that Sea Harvest "is confronted with over 80 employees who have been infected with the Covid-19 virus" and had no social distancing practices in the workplace.

David Esau, Western Cape Provincial Chief Inspector said the intention is not to permanently close business, but to get the company to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations. As such, the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) inspector will do a follow-up visit to Sea Harvest once the company has confirmed that all minimum standards have been put in place to ensure the safety of both employees and sub-contractors. The department said in that process, ff the inspector is satisfied with the efforts of the employer, the prohibition notice will then be lifted.

Sea Harvest is yet to provide a response. The story will be updated when the company provides one.

