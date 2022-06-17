SEE | Absa wants to beat load shedding by powering its branches with renewables

Absa is piloting a solar PV and battery storage project at its Wilkoppies branch in Klerksdorp.

The bank wants to migrate all of its branches to renewable energy and is exploring other technology solutions to reduce reliance on Eskom's grid.

The migration will save Absa electricity costs and allow it to continue servicing customers amid load shedding.

Absa plans to migrate its branches to solar power, helping the bank beat load shedding and ensure uninterrupted service to its customers.



The bank this month launched a pilot solar PV and battery storage project at its Wilkoppies branch in Klerksdorp, in the North West, which is severely impacted by load shedding. It is also, however, located in a sunny area with warm temperatures, which makes it ideal for a solar PV plant, explained Reyhana Satar, head of capital projects and physical channels at Absa's retail banking division.

Satar said that most of the drive to shift to renewable alternatives comes from being able to keep branches open to serve customers during load shedding. Absa is also open to using other technologies like hydrogen fuel cells, power walls and UPS lithium batteries – all to reduce reliance on Eskom's grid.

"We will take an agile approach to innovations as they arrive," said Satar.

For now, the branches will mainly rely on solar PV power and batteries for backup. If the batteries should fail, the branches are still connected to the grid. But the capacity design is such that branches will operate fully off the grid, Satar said.

This is also expected to yield cost savings for Absa, especially in light of rising grid-tied electricity prices. The bank is also moving away from relying on generators that run on diesel, as a backup for power outages. Apart from the rising fuel costs, Satar explained that the bank wants to avoid using fossil fuels.

"The price of fuel is shooting out of the sky at this time. It does not make sense to use it (generators), but also it does not make sense from a social perspective to be using fossil fuels."

According to conservative estimates – without even considering savings on grid-tied electricity and fuel, Absa will save 29% when it migrates to solar PV, explained Satar.

"It's the cheapest, the most sensible way to go," she added.

Last year Absa rolled out mobile branches following the unrest in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. These branches were solar-powered and used lithium batteries, and were completely off-grid. These mobile branches also ensured banking services could be accessed by customers who needed them.

Overall the group targets increasing its renewable energy use by 10% by 2030. However, Satar pointed out that there are 128 of its branches where solar PV and battery storage can be rolled out, and this alone will push renewable energy reliance to 22%.

"So we will knock the group target right out of the water, just on being able to be able to provide solar power to those branches," Satar said.

In the next six to 12 months, the bank wants 81 of its branches to be powered by solar PV and battery storage. Absa has 616 branches, Satar noted that there is a due diligence process that must be conducted to ensure the viability of expanding renewables to all the sites. There are limits when it comes to space for solar PV fittings and whether such installations are allowed by landlords. Another issue is the climate at different branches – not all areas are sunny enough to be suitable for solar PV.

In the case where solar PV is not viable, the bank is looking into having renewable energy wheeled to its branches from a third party. The bank has piloted such an arrangement with electricity trader POWERX to two of its branches in the Eastern Cape.

Absa would also be interested in wheeling its excess power from branches to ones that need it.

"If we have the capacity and if the regulations supported us, we could redirect the electricity to branches that need it. If that was even possible as an idea," said Satar.

Absa is engaging with industry specialists about the possibilities of being able to sell back power to the grid, which is currently not allowed. Eskom has a net-metering system where surplus power can be fed from its commercial customers to the grid. Eskom does not purchase power, but it can use the energy and then return it to the customer at the end of the month.

Greening branches

The shift to renewables complements Absa's other initiatives to green its branches. For example, furniture is made of compressed wood – often collected from waste like shavings. The bank also sources other elements locally, such as fabrics for furniture, from black-empowered suppliers. This reduces the carbon footprint – or greenhouse gas emissions – associated with procuring or transporting goods from overseas.

Other initiatives to introduce efficiencies include aerated taps that reduce water use, and LED lights which are more energy efficient. Waste management at branches is also done sustainably. At a corporate level, there is a pilot project underway to use wet waste from kitchens, including coffee bean waste, along with paper, for composting.

Absa's wants a third of its branch network to qualify for Green Building certification by 2030 – a reflection of its eco-friendly qualities.

Satar explained that while there is a business case for pursuing sustainability – it is also a social good and a moral imperative that will hopefully leave the planet in a better position for the next generations.

