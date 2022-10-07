SEE | FNB spruces up famous acacia tree logo, overhauls app in brand redesign

In the biggest change in 35 years FNB is undertaking a significant brand redesign

In the biggest change in 35 years at First National Bank (FNB), SA's oldest lender is undertaking a significant brand redesign, as well as overhauling its digital platforms to create new features around payments.



But in terms of the brand design, the bank’s famous acacia tree logo, which has been part of its identity for decades, will remain firmly in place, albeit updated to imbue it with a digital look and feel more in step with the fintech world.

Fintech refers to technology that automates financial services so that customers can transact using computers or smartphones. It has disrupted traditional banking models and been adopted by the big four banks as they battle it out for market share.

As part of the sweeping changes, FNB, which is owned by JSE-listed FirstRand Group, is overhauling its FNB app, which was Africa’s first banking app, with a redesign aimed at offering "more intuitive help through its ease of use and a safer digital experience". FNB is the oldest bank in South Africa, and says its roots can be traced back to the Eastern Province Bank formed in Grahamstown in 1838.

It said in a statement on Friday that it had redesigned the platform to allow customers to "personalise their FNB app by customising its home screen and selecting frequently used or preferred features".

It said that in addition to improving the search function to help find services quicker, customers will also now be able to see a "snapshot of their transactional accounts, credit investments, insurance and value-added services".

"Similar enhancements are being made to the internet banking channel."

Some of the other features that have been introduced include Money Protect, a "new and industry-first benefit of free insurance cover for certain fraud-related losses when using interfaces such as the FNB app and ATMs".

"The benefit demonstrates FNB’s commitment to helping customers transition to safer digital interfaces".

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers said in the statement the bank continues "to facilitate our customers’ journey from analogue to digital and digital to platform" and that it is "excited to see millions of our customers embracing the migration to more accessible, user-friendly, and safer interfaces".

While the digital platform had "become a one-stop shop for customers’ financial and lifestyle needs, with over 3 billion transactions and 1.6 billion digital interactions over the past 12 months" he said the bank also recognised "fraud is a reality in our society". As result it was "continuously enhancing our measures to assist millions of our digitally active customers in mitigating these risks".

The bank said FNB Pay would now be the payments umbrella in the app and would allow customers to split a bill and business owners to receive contactless payments "easily and safely on their android smart devices, without the need for a separate point-of-sale device".





Among the other "new or enhanced payment solutions" on the app was the ability to allow customers to make instant payments, which it said was a "first-to-market" innovation. In terms of this feature, customers can "digitally pay anyone via the FNB app using just a card number".

"The recipient gets the money instantly in their bank account, irrespective of where they bank."

A "PayMe" feature allows clients to request a digital payment to any FNB "banked cellphone number".

"The person requesting the money simply follows a few prompts, and the 'payer' is immediately notified and simply needs to accept the request to make an immediate payment."

The "ChatPay" function enables customers to pay or request payment from any FNB customer using the app’s "chat functionality without the need for an account number".

"Customers can initiate a chat using their contact list, and because the interaction takes place within FNB's platform, they can be confident that it is safe."





The bank said its "Bill Payments" feature allows customers to pay rates and their medical bills, as well as other services, while the "Virtual Card" option can be used for travel bookings including flights and accommodation. This same option allows the virtual card to be added to "third-party digital wallets such as Google Wallet or Apple Pay for convenient and safer payments when travelling abroad".

The bank’s "Speedee App" allowed businesses to "receive contactless payments easily and safely on android smart devices without the need for a separate point of sale device".



