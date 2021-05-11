48m ago

add bookmark

Sephaku Cement boss Pieter Fourie in hospital after stroke

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The CEO of Sephaku Cement, Pieter Fourie, is recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke on Sunday, the company has said.

The company, which is part of Dangote Cement South Africa, has appointed Operations Executive Duan Classen, to act as chief executive during Fourie's absence.

"Pieter is currently receiving medical care and is responding well to treatment," read a statement issued on Tuesday.

Classen worked for PPC before he joined Dangote Cement South Africa on 1 January 2008, and has been a member of the executive management in charge of operations.

The company's share price was down nearly a percentage point on before close of trade on JSE at R1.29.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sephakudangotecement manufacturing
Rand - Dollar
14.00
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.02
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,834.74
-0.1%
Silver
27.55
+0.9%
Palladium
2,928.49
-1.1%
Platinum
1,240.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
68.32
+0.1%
Top 40
61,320
-1.7%
All Share
67,241
-1.7%
Resource 10
70,627
-2.1%
Industrial 25
84,184
-1.7%
Financial 15
12,659
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1411 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3533 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1875 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo