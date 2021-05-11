Sephaku Cement boss Pieter Fourie in hospital after stroke

The CEO of Sephaku Cement, Pieter Fourie, is recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke on Sunday, the company has said.

The company, which is part of Dangote Cement South Africa, has appointed Operations Executive Duan Classen, to act as chief executive during Fourie's absence.

"Pieter is currently receiving medical care and is responding well to treatment," read a statement issued on Tuesday.

Classen worked for PPC before he joined Dangote Cement South Africa on 1 January 2008, and has been a member of the executive management in charge of operations.

The company's share price was down nearly a percentage point on before close of trade on JSE at R1.29.