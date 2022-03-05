Shell is buying cut-price Russian oil

Shell, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

The company paid about $28.50 a barrel below Dated Brent, a benchmark for physical oil trades globally, taking the cargo from Trafigura Group. The cargo has been bought on a delivered basis, meaning Shell won’t need to sort out transportation.

We have also stopped most activities involving Russian oil. However, we currently purchase it and other Russian products for some refineries & chemical plants to ensure that we continue the production of essential fuels & products that people & businesses rely on every day. (2/3) — Shell (@Shell) March 4, 2022

Shell is continuing to buy oil and gas from Russia, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. The company is in discussion with governments and will comply with any changes in regulations, the person said. In a series of Twitter posts on Friday, the company said it’s buying Russian supplies to maintain fuel deliveries to its customers, and that Shell will reduce purchases as alternative crudes become available.



The decision is a pivotal moment for the oil market. Governments so far haven’t banned Russian oil and gas, wary of the price surge that such a step would cause. The purchase by Shell, which is also one of the world’s largest oil traders, may be seen as a symbolic act by the rest of the market.

