30m ago

add bookmark

Shell is buying cut-price Russian oil

accreditation
Sherry Su and Alex Longley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock

Shell, Europe’s largest oil company, bought a cargo of Russia’s flagship crude at a record discount, underscoring the company’s decision to keep buying supplies from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

The company paid about $28.50 a barrel below Dated Brent, a benchmark for physical oil trades globally, taking the cargo from Trafigura Group. The cargo has been bought on a delivered basis, meaning Shell won’t need to sort out transportation.

Shell is continuing to buy oil and gas from Russia, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. The company is in discussion with governments and will comply with any changes in regulations, the person said. In a series of Twitter posts on Friday, the company said it’s buying Russian supplies to maintain fuel deliveries to its customers, and that Shell will reduce purchases as alternative crudes become available.

The decision is a pivotal moment for the oil market. Governments so far haven’t banned Russian oil and gas, wary of the price surge that such a step would cause. The purchase by Shell, which is also one of the world’s largest oil traders, may be seen as a symbolic act by the rest of the market.

The trade is the first such deal in a window organised by S&P Global Platts since Russia invaded Ukraine. While it underscores the deep discounts Russia is going to have to sell its oil at, it’s also the first indication that it will still find some willing buyers in companies that are reliant on Urals crude.

Rosneft, the Russian oil giant, is in the throes of trying to complete a huge tender to sell crude. The company is tendering for the sale of as much as 83 million barrels of Urals from April to October. Shell’s purchase is unrelated to that, but it will also give a sense of the price of Russian oil following the invasion.

Urals has been available for purchase at deeper and deeper discounts to Dated Brent ever since the invasion and, until Friday, had not attracted bidders. 

- With assistance from Archie Hunter.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shellrussiaukraine
Rand - Dollar
15.42
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.40
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.88
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,970.41
0.0%
Silver
25.70
0.0%
Palladium
3,009.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,129.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
118.11
+6.5%
Top 40
68,358
-3.7%
All Share
74,734
-3.6%
Resource 10
87,052
-1.2%
Industrial 25
79,728
-6.3%
Financial 15
15,735
-4.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

04 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know...

03 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know about insurance?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?

23 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo