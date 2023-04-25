2h ago

Sheriff, liquidators attach assets from firm linked to Louis Liebenberg - again

The provisional liquidators of Gauteng diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg's company Tariomix, accompanied by a sheriff, have attached items of furniture from an office complex in Kempton Park, Gauteng. 

The attachment comes about a week after the Mahikeng High Court dismissed a bid by Tariomix to overturn its provisional liquidation. 

The group's provisional liquidators have previously attached items from other offices linked to Liebenberg, as well as that of his lawyer Walter Niedinger, as they seek to compile an inventory of Tariomix's assets. 

Tariomix, which trades as Forever Diamonds and Gold, was placed into provisional liquidation in February in an urgent application brought by two investors who say they never received their promised payouts.

Tariomix has denied it is insolvent. 

According to Netwerk24, Liebenberg said on Tuesday that the furniture did not belong to Tariomix but to another one of his companies, called Tarioco.

Sean Newman, a spokesperson for Liebenberg and Tariomix, told News24 on Tuesday afternoon there was a dispute over the attachments, as the Kempton Park office complex was also used by other companies. 

"We have basically been told by the liquidators' attorneys that should we wish to dispute the attachments, we need to bring an urgent application, which is what we will proceed to do.

"In the meantime, the sheriff will attach the items," he added. 

