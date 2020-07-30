29m ago

add bookmark

Shock resignation of AngloGold Ashanti CEO after less than two years

Lameez Omarjee
AngloGold CEO Kelvin Dushinsky will step down from 1 September (Cole Burston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
AngloGold CEO Kelvin Dushinsky will step down from 1 September (Cole Burston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Cole Burston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
  • Kelvin Dushnisky will step down from 1 September.
  • Dushnisky has left the group in a stable financial position, and has overseen the sale of mines in South Africa, Mali and Argentina
  • He will be available to assist the group with a handover until 28 February.

After less than two years at the helm, AngloGold Ashanti [JSE: ANG] CEO Kelvin Dushnisky is stepping down from the on 1 September, the mining company said in a notice to shareholders on Thursday.

Reasons for the Canadian's exit was not given but the miner said he would be available to assist in the handover until the end of February.

Mergence Investment Managers mining analyst Peter Major, said the resignation news came as a "complete shock" and he even read the notice twice to be sure. The shock comes especially as things at the company are looking good, usually a CEO leaves when things are "going downhill," he said.

AngloGold's shares have gained almost fivefold since Dushnisky took over the miner in September 2018, compared to an All Share Index's 19% decline. After the surprise announcement on Thursday, the shares ended the day 2.8% lower.

Dushnisky made headlines earlier this year, after AngloGold's annual report showed he repaid a $800 000 bonus that he received shortly after joining AngloGold. This was to compensate for the bonus he would have received from his former company, Barrick Gold, Bloomberg reported.

The Public Investment Corporation, a shareholder of AngloGold, enquired on the details of the transaction. According to the gold miner, Dushnisky repaid the bonus after he received an incentive of $926 160 from Barrick, Bloomberg reported.

Current chief financial officer Christine Ramon has been appointed as interim CEO, as the board embarks on a recruitment process for a permanent CEO.

"The recruitment process will be designed to search for the candidate with strong leadership skills and relevant industry experience as well as values which are aligned with AngloGold Ashanti," the company said.

Dushnisky has been leading AngloGold's sale of its assets in South Africa. In February, the miner announced the sale of its last remaining SA assets to Harmony Gold for $300 million. He has overseen the sale of mines in Mali and Argentina.




Related Links
AngloGold Ashanti in bitter community dispute
AngloGold investor PIC seeks clarification over CEO payments
AngloGold confirms 164 coronavirus cases at Mponeng mine
Read more on:
anglogold ashantiharmony goldkelvin dushniskyceo
ZAR/USD
16.91
(-2.22)
ZAR/GBP
22.05
(-2.66)
ZAR/EUR
19.94
(-2.26)
ZAR/AUD
12.07
(-1.72)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-2.18)
Gold
1948.49
(-0.87)
Silver
23.21
(-4.13)
Platinum
892.00
(-3.04)
Brent Crude
44.08
(+1.10)
Palladium
2068.50
(-3.74)
All Share
55844.90
(-1.52)
Top 40
51451.44
(-1.52)
Financial 15
10427.88
(-3.35)
Industrial 25
74341.06
(-0.67)
Resource 10
55405.27
(-1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 746 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 5027 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 991 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

22 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

08 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

18 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo