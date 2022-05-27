Shoprite, Checkers recall canned tuna

1h ago

The affected Cape Point tuna product.
The affected Cape Point tuna product.

Shoprite and Checkers have recalled a specific batch of canned tuna products due to possible defects in the cans.

Some 170g cans of Cape Point light meat shredded tuna in water may have defective double seams.

“To date, we have not received any complaints and this action is being taken out of an abundance of caution,” the Shoprite Group said in a statement.

Only cans with the production code EEJCK BPHGS01 are affected. The production code is located at the bottom of the cans.

The cans have a production date of 23 July 2021, and a best-before date of 23 July 2024. The cans should be returned to Shoprite or Checkers stores for a full refund.  

Other Cape Point products are not affected.

In 2020, West Point Processors recalled cans of pilchards in tomato sauce – including the Cape Point brand - also due to defective cans.


