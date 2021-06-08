53m ago

add bookmark

Shoprite cracks down on robbery at stores - with over 300 years' prison time for criminals

accreditation
Anathi Madubela
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shoprite cracks down on armed robbery at stores.
Shoprite cracks down on armed robbery at stores.
Supplied
  • Grocery retailer Shoprite has an in-house team based at a centralised command centre that focuses on crimes committed at stores.
  • Cases at court include armed robbery, theft, arson, assault, looting, burglary and fraud. 
  • The investigation team has made over 750 court appearances in less than a year, with over 300 years' prison time for those found guilty. 

Africa's largest grocery retailer, Shoprite, said it has made 200 arrests in the first 11 months of its financial year and more than half of those are for armed robbery.

Fifty-four per cent of crimes currently in court are for armed robbery, 26% are for theft and the rest include crimes such as arson, assault, looting, burglary and fraud, the group said on Tuesday.

According to Shoprite, it has an in-house team of investigators that operate from a centralised command centre. The team is involved in the entire process from arrest leading to prosecution.

They also work with the National Prosecuting Authority and give evidence in court.

These efforts have contributed to a 16% year-on-year decline in violent and serious crime, including armed robberies and burglaries at Shoprite premises, from July 2020 to May 2021. 

The investigation team has made 752 court appearances, including postponements, bail, testifying and sentencing, in 11 months, with a 64% increase in guilty verdicts. Those found guilty received over 300 years in prison sentences and over 45 years in suspended sentences.

Oswald Meiring, Shoprite's head of group security and loss prevention, said the group's team of in-house investigators include former police members and detectives with a unique mix of skills and extensive experience in commercial crime, fraud, serious and violent crime.

"The team's network includes informants, third parties working exclusively for it and an expert criminal lawyer," said Meiring.

The group said its command centre team makes extensive use of technology and software systems including electronic dockets, suspect photo albums and evidence files to boost its efforts.

"A team of data and crime analysts do predictive analysis, identify suspects, and link suspects to each other and to the crime scene. This technology, including video footage and a chain of evidence, has been critical in court proceedings," said the group.

Shoprite said in its opinion, increased unemployment had sparked more opportunistic crimes, and mask-wearing made it more difficult to identify suspects.

However, suspects also couldn't move around freely, resulting in increased arrests, while curfew hours also assisted in detecting criminal activity faster and more easily.

"We also believe that securing arrests and sentences for crimes acts as a deterrent and ultimately reduces crime," said Meiring. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shopritecrime
Rand - Dollar
13.58
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.23
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.54
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.51
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,892.75
-0.3%
Silver
27.62
-0.9%
Palladium
2,808.95
-1.1%
Platinum
1,164.54
-1.1%
Brent Crude
71.49
-0.6%
Top 40
61,452
+0.1%
All Share
67,645
+0.1%
Resource 10
66,084
+0.4%
Industrial 25
87,535
-0.1%
Financial 15
13,485
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 278 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
10% - 67 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
51% - 359 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Would a R700 000 investment yield enough interest to use and live...

02 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Would a R700 000 investment yield enough interest to use and live off on?
MONEY CLINIC | I withdrew from my tax-free savings account. How much can I still add?

29 May

MONEY CLINIC | I withdrew from my tax-free savings account. How much can I still add?
MONEY CLINIC | Which investment vehicle should I invest in for short-term gain?

22 May

MONEY CLINIC | Which investment vehicle should I invest in for short-term gain?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo