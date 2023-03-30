Shoprite slashes data prices - some customers can get 1GB for only R19.50

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

SA's biggest retailer Shoprite said on Wednesday it is now offering the lowest mobile data prices in the market, slashing its data prices by more than a third on K'nect mobile, its cellular network.

The company said in a statement its 1GB bundle now starts at R19.50 for its Money Market account customers, with bundles only expiring after 60 days, rather than the more common 30 days.

"With soaring living costs, our customers want and need affordable data which doesn't expire in a matter of days," said general manager for financial services Jean Olivier in a statement.

"Shoprite is South Africa's low-price champion, and that extends to our growing suite of fintech products which is driven entirely by customer needs."

Launched in 2021, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) uses Cell C's network, and that operator has a roaming partnership with MTN.

SA's second-biggest mobile operator MTN will hike prices by just over 5% with effect from the beginning of April, though it has repeatedly stressed this is below in inflation.

Newsletter Daily SA Money Daily The biggest business, economic and market news of the day.

The cost of the My MTNChoice 1GB is rising 6.7% to R32, and the My MTNChoice 1GB top up by 6% to R53. It's anytime bundle price, however, has been cut to R85 from R99.

At Vodacom - SA's largest mobile operator - there will be a 7% plan increase for postpaid (contract) customers on its RED Integrated plans. A once-off 1GB bundle can also be acquired at Vodacom for R85.

Both Vodacom and MTN offer 30-day validity from date of purchase, while Telkom offers 31 days, and a once-off 1GB bundle at a cost of R79.

Shoprite said 1GB for R19.50 was available every day exclusively on the Money Market account, with no transaction fees.

For those not on Money Market, 1GB can be acquired for R39 in any Shoprite, Checkers or Usave, LiquorShop, House & Home and OK Furniture stores, while 2GB will be available for R39 in store on Tuesdays with the "Twosdays" promotion.

Xtra Savings customers can receive up to 20% free airtime and data every time they recharge in-store, as long as the ID number linked to their rewards card is the same one used to RICA their sim card, it said in its statement.