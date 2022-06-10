Shoprite warns of data 'compromise'

The Shoprite Group - which offers global money transfers to 100 different countries - has warned of a suspected data "compromise".

Customers who did money transfers to and within Eswatini and within Namibia and Zambia may be affected.

The data compromise included names and identity numbers, but no financial information or bank account numbers.

While Shoprite says it not aware of any misuse or publication of customer data that may have been acquired, it said it may still be used by the "unauthorised party".

Customers are asked not to disclose personal information such as passwords and PINs when asked to do so by anyone via telephone, SMS or email.

"Affected customers will receive an SMS to the cell number supplied at the time of the transaction," Shoprite said.

Forensic experts and other data security professionals are investigating the incident.





