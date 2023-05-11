'Shots fired' at Mercedes plant in Germany, one dead

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

One person was killed and another seriously injured at a Mercedes factory in southern Germany on Thursday, police said, adding that a suspect had been arrested.

Emergency services were alerted after shots were fired at the plant in Sindelfingen at around 7:45 am (0545 GMT), the Bild daily reported.

"There is currently a police operation on the factory premises. Police and rescue workers have been deployed," police in the city of Ludwigsburg said on Twitter.

There was no danger to the public, the police added.

A spokesman for Mercedes-Benz confirmed to AFP that a police operation was under way at the Sindelfingen plant and there was no further danger to staff or the public.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the police investigation, no further details can be given," the spokesman said.

A large contingent of rescue workers were on site, including two helicopters and several emergency doctors, according to Bild.



