'Shots fired' at Mercedes plant in Germany, one dead

A police emergency vehicle is parked at a Mercedes-Benz plant. In the morning, one person was killed and one seriously injured on the factory premises. According to a police spokeswoman, however, there was no danger to the population. Photo: Julian Rettig/dpa (Photo by Julian Rettig/picture alliance via Getty Images)
One person was killed and another seriously injured at a Mercedes factory in southern Germany on Thursday, police said, adding that a suspect had been arrested.

Emergency services were alerted after shots were fired at the plant in Sindelfingen at around 7:45 am (0545 GMT), the Bild daily reported.

"There is currently a police operation on the factory premises. Police and rescue workers have been deployed," police in the city of Ludwigsburg said on Twitter.

There was no danger to the public, the police added.

A spokesman for Mercedes-Benz confirmed to AFP that a police operation was under way at the Sindelfingen plant and there was no further danger to staff or the public.

"Due to the ongoing nature of the police investigation, no further details can be given," the spokesman said.

A large contingent of rescue workers were on site, including two helicopters and several emergency doctors, according to Bild.


