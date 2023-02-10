3h ago

add bookmark

Shuttered Kulula.com operator Comair sues Boeing for R1.4bn over airplane 'deception'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

A shuttered South African airline sued Boeing for fraud over its agreement to buy eight 737 MAX planes and seeks damages of at least $83 million (R1.4 billion).

Boeing "placed profits over safety and led with a plan of deception," Comair's suit filed Monday in US District Court in Seattle said. Boeing declined to comment.

Comair said Boeing committed fraud over its failure to disclose problems with a key flight control system tied to two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people and led to the MAX's 20-month grounding.

Comair operated flights for British Airways and its own brand Kulula.com until it halted operations in June.

READ | Comair legal battle against Boeing edges forward

The airline said Boeing refused to return $45.2 million in advance payments it made on seven MAX planes. It had paid for and received one 737 MAX.

Polish national airline PLL LOT sued Boeing in late 2021 in Seattle on similar grounds over 737 MAX purchases and the suit is pending.

LOT in October asked a U.S. judge in Texas to declare it was a crime victim in the Boeing 737 MAX criminal case and said it has at least $250 million in damages.

US District Judge Reed O'Connor ruled in October people killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes are legally "crime victims." LOT argued it should have the same rights.

READ | Comair liquidation on ice as talks with those interested in buying parts of company continue

Last month, Boeing pleaded not guilty to a 737 MAX fraud conspiracy felony charge after families objected to a 2021 Justice Department deferred prosecution agreement to resolve the investigation into the plane's flawed design.

O'Connor had ordered the arraignment. O'Connor is weighing a request from families to appoint an independent examiner to oversee Boeing's compliance with the agreement. Boeing opposes the request and says it has been in compliance with the agreement for the last two years.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kulula.comboeingcomairaviation
Rand - Dollar
17.88
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.66
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.14
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.39
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.0%
Platinum
955.13
+0.1%
Palladium
1,599.40
-1.3%
Gold
1,862.31
+0.0%
Silver
22.10
+0.6%
Brent Crude
84.50
-0.7%
Top 40
72,878
-1.6%
All Share
78,829
-1.5%
Resource 10
72,961
-1.7%
Industrial 25
102,864
-1.4%
Financial 15
16,115
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

4h ago

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo