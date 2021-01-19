1h ago

Sibanye's head of SA gold operations dies from Covid-19 complications

Sibanye-Stillwater Photo: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Sandile Ndlovu
Sibanye-Stillwater Photo: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Sandile Ndlovu

Sibanye-Stillwater says it has lost its head of its SA gold operations, of Shadwick Bessit to Covid-19.

The precious metals mining company said that Bessit passed away on Saturday, 16 January 2021, from Covid-19 related complications.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Shadwick, who has been an example of a mindful leader," read the statement.

"We mourn the loss of a dear colleague, a leader and highly valued member of the senior leadership team," added Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater.

Sibanye-Stillwater said Shadwick is survived by his wife Rachelle, three children two grandchildren.

Shadwick joined Sibanye-Stillwater on its establishment in February 2013. He was appointed as the Executive Vice President of the SA gold operations in February 2019. Before this, Shadwick served in various other senior Vice President roles in the company.  

He also worked for various other mining companies including Gold Fields, Impala Platinum, AngloGold Ashanti.

Sibanye-Stillwater said its senior Vice President of Technical Services, SA gold operations, William Osae has been appointed head the SA gold operations in the interim to ensure operational continuity.

Compiled by Londiwe Buthelezi

Company Snapshot
