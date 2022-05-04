Sick Dudu Myeni no-show in court, warrant of arrest issued against former SAA board chair

An illness kept former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni away from court on Wednesday, forcing a second postponement of her case relating disclosure of the identity of a protected witness at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in 2020.

A warrant of arrest was issued against Myeni for her failure to appear in court, but will be on hold and only effected if she fails to arrive in court without providing a valid reason. The state has charged Myeni with defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

Her attorney, Nqabayethu Buthelezi, informed the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court that Myeni was ill and could not be present in court. Her absence forced the state to postpone the matter to 14 June.

Myeni, who was SAA board chairperson from December 2012 to 2017, raised eyebrows when she revealed the identity of a witness known as "Mr X". The undisclosed witness had given evidence in camera in February 2020, relating to his dealings with Myeni and a company run by her son.

The witness had told the commission that his evidence would destroy his relationship with Myeni, News24 reported.

Despite her failure to appear in court, the representations she had made with the Gauteng director of public prosecutions regarding the matter have been unsuccessful, allowing the case to continue.

The outcome of the bid was confirmed by Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

"The matter was set down for the outcome of the representations that the accused lodged with the office of the director of public prosecutions in the Gauteng local division. The representations were unsuccessful and the full prosecution will continue," said Mjonondwane.

Myeni has the option to take the matter up with the national office of the director of public prosecutions.

"If she fails to appear again and there are no reasonable grounds for her absence, the warrant will have to be executed," said Mjonondwane.