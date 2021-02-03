48m ago

add bookmark

Siemens Energy to slash 7 800 jobs by 2025

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
.Around 3 000 jobs would be eliminated in Germany, 1 700 in the United States and 3 100 at other locations.
.Around 3 000 jobs would be eliminated in Germany, 1 700 in the United States and 3 100 at other locations.
  • Siemens Energy said it will cut 7 800 jobs over the next four years so as to reduce costs in a rapidly changing global energy market.
  • It said the measures are aimed at improving the company's "competitiveness by enhancing the long-term cost structure".
  • In total, about one employee in 12 will be affected in a group which employs some 90 000 people.

German group Siemens Energy said Tuesday it will cut 7 800 jobs over the next four years so as to reduce costs in a rapidly changing global energy market.

It said the measures are aimed at improving the company's "competitiveness by enhancing the long-term cost structure".

"Optimized processes, leaner structures, the reduction of overcapacities and portfolio adjustments will result in the reduction of approximately 7 800 jobs around the world in the Gas and Power segment", it said in a statement.

In total, about one employee in 12 will be affected in a group which employs some 90 000 people.

Around 3 000 jobs would be eliminated in Germany, 1 700 in the United States and 3 100 at other locations.

Around three-quarters of the cuts, planned by the end of the 2025 financial year, will be made in management, administration and sales.

"The energy market is significantly changing which offers us opportunities but at the same time presents us with great challenges," said CEO Christian Bruch.

"With this program we want to regain our competitiveness and financial strength to shape the energy world of tomorrow."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Covid-19 adds oil to fire as BP plunges into $20.3 billion annual loss
ANALYSIS | How can renewables improve the lives of South Africans?
Eskom anticipates 12 renewable projects with over 1000 MW capacity by year-end
Read more on:
siemansindustrialjob cutscompanies
ZAR/USD
14.90
(-0.00)
ZAR/GBP
20.35
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
17.92
(+0.45)
ZAR/AUD
11.36
(+0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.27)
Gold
1837.23
(+0.03)
Silver
27.02
(+0.72)
Platinum
1101.00
(+1.28)
Brent Crude
57.81
(+1.97)
Palladium
2262.00
(+1.32)
All Share
63098.69
(+0.58)
Top 40
57915.33
(+0.57)
Financial 15
11882.30
(+0.46)
Industrial 25
86122.28
(+0.53)
Resource 10
59972.93
(+0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 829 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2077 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1099 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get...

23 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get credit. What now?
Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?

19 Jan

Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo