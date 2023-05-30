SIU assessing fresh allegations about Takatso deal, Scopa hears

The Special Investigations Unit briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday.

It reported on progress made with various investigations relating to allegations of irregularities at SAA.

The unit is also looking into recommendations made by the Zondo Commission's report on state capture in so far as it relates to SAA.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has received new allegations about the strategic equity partnership deal of South African Airways (SAA) with the Takatso Consortium.

The SIU did not reveal what the allegations are, but it told Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday that it was assessing them.

Takatso consists of infrastructure investment firm Harith (80%), Global Aviation (10%), and Syranix (10%). The consortium will only take the helm at SAA once the deal is finalised.

In terms of the Takatso deal, the consortium would obtain 51% of SAA's shares and provide the airline with a capital injection of R3 billion over two years. The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), as government's shareholder representative, would keep 49%.

Earlier this month, the Competition Commission recommended the Competition Tribunal approve a 51% disposal of SAA shares to Takatso – provided certain conditions are met.

One of these conditions is that the minority partners in the consortium, Global Aviation and Syranix - which co-owns LIFT airline – exit, to avoid decreasing competition in the domestic passenger market. A tribunal hearing is expected to take place in June.

The SIU told Scopa it also received allegations regarding using an SAA aircraft to fetch Covid-19 vaccines from Brussels in 2021. It is investigating what processes were followed and whether there was no cheaper alternative method available. The SIU is still in the process of locating the relevant documents.

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Business Briefing A deep dive into the big business story of the week, as well as expert analysis of markets and trends.

The SIU told Scopa that it had considered findings in the state capture report relating to SAA. The unit is implementing the recommendations of the report working in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

Regarding the report, the SIU is still investigating ten matters, while four investigations have been finalised. Eight matters are currently being reviewed for civil legal recovery contracts with a total value of R2.3 billion.

"Due to state capture, some members of the accounting authority, including ex-officio members, failed in their fiduciary duties to properly manage the financial affairs of [SAA]. The SIU found that some board members benefitted from corrupt payments facilitated by at least two legal firms. These payments are linked to a number of tenders awarded by SAA or SAA Technical (SAAT)," said the SIU. "All these contributed to the collapse of governance within SAA and SAAT."

After finalising its investigations, the SIU will conduct a maladministration and governance review to identify the cause of the failure of governance structures at SAA, the people responsible for the failures, and how the failures contributed to the position of SAA.

It estimates the value of potential cash or assets to be recovered totals R3.4 billion. The value of actual cash or assets recovered so far is R14 million, and the value of possible loss prevented is R130 million.

The investigation into allegations of conflict of interest and corruption in awarding certain tenders is ongoing. Action steps are being considered against a former SAA board chair regarding allegations of interference in a catering services tender process.

Allegations of irregularities in the appointment of cabin crew transport are still being investigated, as well as allegations that a SAAT board member took a loan of R800 000 from one of the SAAT suppliers in exchange for the awarding of contracts.