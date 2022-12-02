54m ago

add bookmark

Snowflake owner Premier cans JSE listing as Ramaphosa crisis triggers market volatility

accreditation
Karl Gernetzky
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
JSE in Sandton.
JSE in Sandton.
Getty Images

Investment holding company Brait said on Friday it has opted not to list fast-moving consumer goods group Premier on the JSE due to volatility, especially over the past 48 hours.

On Thursday, the rand and local bonds crashed as investors considered the prospect of an early exit for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Brait owns 97% of Premier, whose brands include Iwisa maize, Snowflake flour and Mr Sweet, and announced plans in November for a potential listing, giving an equity valuation of between R6.9 billion and R8.9 billion.

The offer size was R3.7 billion, with R200 million of this a "greenshoe" option, which allows the issuing company to receive more capital if demand is higher than anticipated.

"Premier received a significant amount of investor interest and support for the business. However, the South African capital markets (in particular over the last 48 hours) have not been conducive to supporting a successful Initial Public Offering," Brait said in a statement.

"Therefore, the Premier board and shareholders have resolved not to proceed with the offer at this time."

Brait had said if the listing didn't proceed, Premier would then move private, in terms of which retail magnate Christo Wiese’s Titan and RMB - as underwriters of the proposed listing - would acquire roughly 50% of the group for R3.5 billion, with the remainder held by Brait.

"The Premier Board, management and shareholders remain excited about the opportunity to execute Premier’s growth strategy under private ownership," Brait said.

In June, giant Coca-Cola Beverages Africa indicated it was delaying its plans to list on the local bourse.

Brait's shares were down almost 7% to R3.89 in midday trade on Friday, having fallen 16% so far in 2022.

Click here for Brait's share price and other data.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    premierjse
    Rand - Dollar
    17.30
    +1.4%
    Rand - Pound
    21.24
    +1.2%
    Rand - Euro
    18.23
    +1.3%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    11.80
    +1.3%
    Rand - Yen
    0.13
    +0.3%
    Gold
    1,799.57
    -0.2%
    Silver
    22.64
    -0.5%
    Palladium
    1,910.23
    -1.8%
    Platinum
    1,034.10
    -1.0%
    Brent Crude
    86.88
    -0.1%
    Top 40
    68,360
    -0.7%
    All Share
    74,486
    -0.7%
    Resource 10
    73,742
    -3.0%
    Industrial 25
    91,749
    -0.5%
    Financial 15
    15,571
    +2.0%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Company Snapshot
    Partner Content
    3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

    01 Dec

    3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
    What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

    10 Nov

    What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
    Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

    09 Nov

    Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
    Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

    24 Oct

    Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
    Find more
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    Government tenders

    Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

    Government tenders
    This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
    Browse tenders
    © 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
    Contact us
    Iab Logo