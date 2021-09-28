1h ago

add bookmark

Solidarity announces 'settlement' in Post Office medical aid crisis

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MEDiPOS said because the Post Office failed to pay over the full contributions, they relied on reserves to pay claims.
MEDiPOS said because the Post Office failed to pay over the full contributions, they relied on reserves to pay claims.
Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
  • Solidarity said SA Post Office employees will continue to receive their medical aid scheme benefits in October.
  • This follows a settlement in the Labour Court on Tuesday.
  • MEDiPOS will sustain the employees' medical cover as long as the Council for Medical Schemes approves the settlement agreement. 

Trade union Solidarity said on Tuesday evening that it had reached a "settlement" with the SA Post Office (SAPO) and MEDiPOS in its ongoing medical aid contributions storm and that this settlement had been ratified as a court order by the Labour Court in Johannesburg.

This comes after Solidarity brought an urgent application in the Labour Court against SAPO. Solidarity sought an order compelling SAPO to pay medical aid contributions that are in arrears to the tune of more than R600 million to MEDiPOS. 

MEDiPOS said because SAPO failed to pay over the full contributions, they relied on reserves to pay claims. The medical aid warned in recent weeks that if the contributions of members were not paid, SAPO employees ran the risk of losing their medical aid benefits altogether.

Solidarity said in a statement released on Tuesday that it would not have been possible for SAPO employees to receive any further benefits from MEDiPOS from October.

"For months SAPO failed to pay the full member contributions to the fund on behalf its employees while the deductions still appeared on the employees' payslips. The urgent application was scheduled to be heard [on Tuesday]," the statement said. 

Solidarity said in exchange for the minimum payments, MEDiPOS would sustain the employees' medical cover provided that the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) approves the settlement agreement. 

"The agreement further stipulates that if the CMS does not grant its permission for the implementation of the agreement, the court application would again be placed on the Labour Court roll [to be heard] at the end of November," said the statement.

Solidarity's head of legal matters Anton van der Bijl said it was outrageous that Solidarity had to revert to court action to force the Post Office to meet its obligations.

"Innocent employees suffer as a result of the mismanagement and corruption that are so typical of state entities and government departments, while management team members and cadres get away scot-free," said Van der Bijl.

Van der Bijl said the union would not hesitate to pursue further litigation if SAPO again failed to meet its obligations towards employees contributing to the medical aid scheme.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
solidaritymedipospost officelabour courtsouth africajohannesburgdebtmedical aid
Rand - Dollar
15.12
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.46
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.66
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Gold
1,734.74
-0.9%
Silver
22.46
-0.7%
Palladium
1,885.50
-4.2%
Platinum
967.50
-1.6%
Brent Crude
79.53
+1.8%
Top 40
57,462
-0.6%
All Share
63,784
-0.6%
Resource 10
56,880
-1.5%
Industrial 25
82,305
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,437
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
11% - 161 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
14% - 207 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
27% - 389 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
47% - 676 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?

22 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?

18 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate risk cover?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo