Some relief ahead for 'poorest of poor' with mealie meal prices set to fall, says Premier

Premier expects to see mielie meal prices fall by up to 10% in the coming months alongside a fall in the price of raw maize.

The same cannot be said for bread prices, but Premier does not expect further increases in this segment.

Cash-strapped shoppers have been visiting spaza shops more frequently than larger urban retailers.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.





Premier says SA's "poorest of the poor" could soon see relief, with the food group expecting a substantial fall in the shelf price of mealie meal in the next couple of months.



This comes as cash-strapped consumers are buffeted by the vagaries of international commodity markets that have seen double-digit increases in maize meal prices in the last 18 months.

Speaking after the release of full-year results to end March 2023, Kobus Gertenbach, CEO of Premier - which owns brands such as Snowflake flour and Iwisa maize meal - said he believed there would be some relief for consumers in the next 30 to 60 days, with raw maize prices coming down substantially.

He expected to see the price of a 12.5kg bag of maize meal reducing to around R100 from R110.

Financial strain

Gertenbach said some consumers had been under so much pressure financially that they were reducing the number of trips to big shops at larger urban retailers in favour of smaller baskets from spaza shops and other informal traders in their communities.

As a result, Premier was seeing "informal trade in spaza shops doing reasonably well".

"If you are a poorer consumer and your basic staple foods have gone up 30% in the last year, you need to find somewhere to cut. And making one less taxi trip to a shopping centre or larger retailer is a big cost saver," he explained.

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Business Briefing A deep dive into the big business story of the week, as well as expert analysis of markets and trends.

But while price cuts in mealie meal could be imminent, Gertenbach did not expect to see any fall in the price of bread this year although he does believe it is unlikely there will further increases in bread prices in 2023.

The reason for lack of price relief in the bread segment, said Gertenbach, was that wheat prices were "a little bit more stable" internationally than maize, with the weakening rand also bringing more cost pressures to bear in the bread segment.

He explained:

On the bread side there are a lot of other cost pressures such as fuel costs in the mix and I think producers will offset those pressures against any relief they get on the wheat price and therefore keep bread prices fairly stable. As far as the maize meal price is concerned, the biggest component cost of a bag of maize meal is raw maize, and that has come down quite a bit so that can easily be pushed through to consumers.

Premier has been able to keep load shedding costs contained at R32 million for the year, with the expectation that it would spend R5 to R6 million a month to mitigate power interruptions over the next 12 months.

Gertenbach told News24 that the company had factories in industrial areas that were exempt from load shedding such as Isando, near the OR Tambo International airport, and certain parts of Pretoria and Vereeniging. But in other areas such as Cape Town, it was experiencing full load shedding schedules.

Small Talk Daily analyst Anthony Clark said Premier was fortunate to have these costs at a "fraction of what other companies are sustaining":

Tiger Brands and AVI, among others, would basically crawl over broken glass to get those costs, which are extremely low.

Premier, which is 47%-owned by Christo Wiese-backed Brait and made its debut on the JSE in March after an 18-year hiatus, reported double-digit growth in full-year revenue and earnings in its maiden results.

'Robust' performance

The company, which also owns Blue Ribbon bread and Mr Sweet, described its performance as "robust", saying it had increased revenue 23.4% to R17.9 billion. This, it said, was driven by increases in revenue in both its Millbake, and Groceries and International categories, of 25.4% and 14.5% respectively.

It said "global inflationary impact" on raw materials had called for "proactive management of product price increases" in order to offset rising input costs. The increase in Millbake’s revenue was attributed to price growth of 24% and volume growth of 1%.

READ | Christo Wiese-backed Brait to bring Premier back to market and raise R3.6bn

The group's new mega-bakery in Pretoria reached full production levels, while it also bedded down the acquisition of a bakery in the Western Cape, expanding its footprint in that region.

The company's shares were trading just over 4% lower in the afternoon after an initial 9% fall, but Clark said not too much should be read into these trades as they occurred on low volumes.

Click here for Premier's share price and other data.

Clark said it was unsurprising that Millbake's revenue growth came from price increases, adding that last year Premier had benefited from significant price inflation in soft commodities such as wheat, maize and other cooking ingredients:

It's only in the last five or six months where we've seen price deflation, which is why the CEO mentioned in his presentation that he thinks consumers will start seeing the benefits of lower food inflation in the likes of mielie meal in the next few months as the deflationary price increases start to feed through in the manufacturing processes and then onto the retail shelves… it always takes months and months for prices to actually feed through ultimately to the consumer.

Overall, Clark believed that Premier, which was a "leader in milling and baking" was well-positioned in terms of potential performance with "some wind behind them".

But he wanted to "see what the company shows for the next half year and full year".

"They have a new bakery, they are really efficient, they are the market leaders and they have been able to pass on costs. They have brands that are recognised, known and trusted among the consumers and that clearly means they have the ability to pass on price increases.

"Now with costs coming down regarding all the key ingredients – albeit with the cost of load shedding still in the system – will they start cutting prices to the consumer or will they be more gradual in cutting prices?"

Clark said if the company opted for a gradual decrease in pricing, this could build more profits into the system for Premier.

At the same time it would be advantageous for the group to be a "little bit more judicious in trimming these costs" as it would also need to recover the "costs of load shedding and distribution".

Clark also believed that Premier's primary focus on "basics and staples" in a relatively narrow market such as milling and baking had probably brought it more benefits in this financial reporting cycle than any of the other diversified groups such as Tiger Brands and AVI.

"That focus on basics and staples have aided them because this is what consumers are looking for."