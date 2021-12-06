Some Safari snacks recalled after 'low levels' of salmonella found

Pioneer Foods is recalling specific batches of peanuts and raisins, and cashew nuts products sold under its Safari brand in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, routine testing at the Safari production site in KwaZulu-Natal identified a batch of products which tested positive for low levels of salmonella.

However, on 17 November 2021, a limited number of cases of Safari 60g Peanuts & Raisins (best before: 27/10/2022) and Safari 100g Raw Cashews (best before: 27/6/2022) were released to trade, despite having been isolated and ring-fenced for destruction.

"This limited number of affected products should never have been released into trade, and whilst we have not received any health-related complaints from consumers to date, we have decided to proceed to proactively recall these specific products," said CEO Tertius Carstens. "We have managed to retrieve 92% of the impacted product [already]."

Consumers who have the products with the specific date coding, are urged to return these products to the retailer from which they were purchased in order to receive a full refund.