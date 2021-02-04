1h ago

add bookmark

Sour note: Spotify's losses triple in 2020 despite more subscribers

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
At the end of 2020, the number of monthly active users was 345 million, a 27% increase compared with a year earlier.
At the end of 2020, the number of monthly active users was 345 million, a 27% increase compared with a year earlier.
  • Music streaming service Spotify reported a tripled net loss in 2020, citing increased operating expenses, even as the number of paying subscribers continued to increase.
  • At the end of 2020, the number of monthly active users was 345 million a 27% increase compared to the year 2019.
  • Spotify, which is based in Stockholm but listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said in October that it hoped to reach between 340 and 345 million active users and 150 to 154 million paying subscribers.

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify on Wednesday reported a tripled net loss in 2020, citing increased operating expenses, even as the number of paying subscribers continued to increase.

At the end of 2020, the number of monthly active users was 345 million, a 27% increase compared to a year earlier.

Paying subscribers, the main source of revenue for the streaming service, stood at 155 million, a 24% increase.

Spotify, which is based in Stockholm but listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said in October that it hoped to reach between 340 and 345 million active users and 150 to 154 million paying subscribers.

"We believe the pandemic had little impact on our subscriber growth and may have actually contributed positively to pulling forward new signups," the company said in a statement.

Spotify's net loss tripled however, to €581 million from €186 million in 2019, mainly because of higher operating expenses.

In the fourth quarter, operating expenses grew by 17% from the same period a year earlier as social charges, such as payroll taxes and expenses related to share-based compensation, weighed on the company's bottom line.

Spotify reported sales of nearly €7.9 billion, up by 16.5% year-on-year and in line with estimates from analysts polled by Bloomberg.

In 2021, the company expects an operating loss of between €200 and €300 million, close to its equivalent loss last year of €293 million.

The music streaming company has invested heavily in podcasts, spending nearly $235 million to buy US publishing platform Megaphone, and signing a deal with popular podcast host Joe Rogan.

The Megaphone deal raised Spotify's investment in podcasts to more than $800 million over the past two years.

Spotify has also shown interest in audio books, the only part of the publishing industry to post double-digit annual growth rates.

At the end of January, it put several such books on its platform, with classic works now in the public domain narrated by actors such as Hilary Swank and Forest Whitaker.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Apple critics unite to challenge App Store fees
WATCH: Spotify reports record rise in premium subscription users
WATCH: Spotify shares jump after surprise profit
Read more on:
spotifyictcompaniesmusicstreaming service
ZAR/USD
15.00
(-0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
17.94
(+0.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.01)
Gold
1789.44
(-2.41)
Silver
26.11
(-2.57)
Platinum
1091.50
(-0.41)
Brent Crude
58.62
(+1.74)
Palladium
2291.50
(+1.01)
All Share
63786.21
(+1.23)
Top 40
58493.74
(+1.15)
Financial 15
12205.26
(+2.99)
Industrial 25
86802.86
(+0.99)
Resource 10
60380.14
(+0.69)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 839 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2102 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1116 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get...

23 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get credit. What now?
Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?

19 Jan 2021

Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo