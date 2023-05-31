Spar shares crash 15% as IT woes, costs hit profit

Spar's share price closed more than 15% lower after it said earnings could fall by up to 35%.

The company is battling high costs in all its markets.

Load shedding cost its retailers more than R700 million on diesel.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Shares in Spar crashed more than 15% on Wednesday after it warned that its half-year profit could fall by more than a third.

Its topline growth in SA was also softer than expected as it managed problems with a new IT system that lost its sales in KwaZulu-Natal, while its retailers had to fork out more than R700 million for diesel.

Total turnover increased by 8% to about R73 billion, with Spar Southern Africa delivering total turnover growth of 6%. Its Ireland and South West England business fared better with euro-denominated turnover increasing 8.8%, while Spar Switzerland reported that turnover fell 4.3% due to the continued decline in volumes in that market. Turnover in Poland increased 4.9%.

Sales at its Tops liquor store brand declined by 1.9%, "primarily impacted by the high level of sales experienced in the prior comparative period due to the easing of Covid-19 liquor trading restrictions".

The JSE-listed retailer said that across all regions cost increases could "not be restricted" in line with lower-than-expected turnover growth which had affected profitability.

The trading update rattled the market, sending its shares tumbling by more than 15% to R105.70 by market close.

Spar, which expected diluted headline earnings per share to fall between 25% to 35%, said its southern African fuel and distribution costs had increased by 27%.

Its IT costs rose by 52% following the problematic launch of a new SAP system at its KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre, which resulted in lost sales.

"The SAP implementation challenges are being urgently addressed and are limited to Spar's KZN region only. The rollout of SAP has been delayed in other regions until all issues at the KZN DC (Distribution Centre) have been completely and satisfactorily resolved."

As an interim measure, its Eastern Cape, South Rand and North Rand regions are helping to fulfil orders to impacted stores in KZN.

At the same time, profitability in its European regions had been hit by fuel, labour and energy cost hikes, while rising interest rates had caused a significant increase in net finance costs in all businesses.

Financing costs

Sasfin Wealth senior equity analyst Alec Abraham said while the South African revenue numbers were softer than he expected especially, the "real shocker" was the group's bottom line.

He had been expecting to see positive growth, not a major drop in diluted headline earnings, adding it was clear that increasing costs in Europe in particular and in SA as well had "really hit their profitability really hard".

Abraham said Spar had net debt-to-equity ratio of around 100%, which was "very geared for a retailer" and that it would have also been impacted by higher interest rates.

"It has a huge impact on the interest paid and that ripples through right down to the bottom line."

Abraham says Spar has also been hit by competition, and he singled out rival Shoprite's Checkers Sixty60 platform which had "got a real jump on everybody with its online deliveries" during the height of the pandemic.

"Spar's competitive advantage in the past has always been its very strategic convenient locations. But there is nothing more convenient than the palm of your hand. The fact that [Checkers'] Sixty60 rolled out so quickly and it took Spar so long to get any sort of direct delivery service going meant they lost market share and once you lose that market share it is very difficult to get it back."

FNB portfolio manager Wayne McCurrie said that while Spar over time had been run really well, it is currently being squeezed by load shedding, lost trading hours and additional costs like other SA companies.

He added that coupled with this, Spar's Swiss operation, which it had been "trying to reorganise for a while now", suffered a drop in turnover which "didn't help either".

But McCurrie also pointed out that opportunities arise in trying times and that Spar at its current valuation was a "very good buy".

It has been a bad week for retailers on the JSE, with PEP and Ackermans owner Pepkor plunging more than 10% on Tuesday after it reported shrinking retail margins as it discounted to clear unwanted summer stock.

READ | Pepkor slumps 10% as it's forced to sell unwanted Ackermans stock on sale

Pepkor, which also warned customers were prioritising essentials such as transport over clothing, saw headline earnings slide almost 12%.