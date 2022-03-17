12m ago

add bookmark

Spectrum auction nets R14.4 billion - billions more than expected

accreditation
Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Icasa's spectrum auction bags more than R14 billion.
Icasa's spectrum auction bags more than R14 billion.
Getty Images
  • Icasa had initially expected to raise R8 billion from the spectrum auction process.
  • Instead, it raised a whopping R14.4 billion.  
  • MTN alone will pay R5.2 billion - and says the rate it paid compares favourably with global benchmarks for spectrum in similar auctions.

The auction of broadband spectrum among six of the country's mobile network operators generated R14.4 billion, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) announced as the process concluded on Thursday.

The amount is R6 billion more than the initial projection of R8 billion.

"The revenue collected from this auction totals more than R14.4 billion, which will go to the national fiscus," Icasa said.

Network operators Cell C, Liquid, MTN, Rain Networks, Telkom, and Vodacom took part in the three-day bidding process. 

In a statement, MTN said it acquired a total of 100MHz across the 800MHz, 2 600MHz, and 3 500MHz frequency bands which will support its 4G and 5G expansion drive.

The company, the country's second largest telecommunication provider, will pay R5.2 billion for the spectrum, which it says compares favourably with global benchmarks for spectrum in similar auctions.

MTN Group CEO, Ralph Mupita, hailed the release of high-demand spectrum was a significant step forward for South Africa in the implementation of the key structural reforms needed to drive economic growth.

"Securing this high-demand spectrum is critical in positioning MTN SA ... we have secured an optimal mix of low-band and mid-band frequencies for MTN SA that will support the data traffic we will carry for 4G and 5G services," said Mupita.

"We have secured this spectrum at a cost that is value accretive for our providers of capital, when you compare against global benchmarks," he added.

MTN SA will use the spectrum to expand 4G and 5G connectivity and enhance rural, peri-urban, and urban network coverage - in what is expected to help drive down communication costs.

Icasa said there was one unsold spectrum lot of 2x10MHz in the IMT800 band, which will be licensed in future. Vodacom and MTN were last allocated spectrum in 2004 and 2005, followed by Cell C in 2011.

"This was our inaugural radio frequency spectrum auction, and we are grateful to have reached this stage without any hassles and challenges from the first day of the actual auction to date," said  Icasa chairperson Keabetswe Modimoeng.

He described the auction as "in the best interest of all South Africans", as will be the subsequent licensing of the Wireless Open Access Network (WOAN), following the proposed amendment of a policy that governs its allocation. Cabinet last week announced the proposed amendment will be released for public comment.

According to Icasa, "the next stage in the auction process will be the assignment round, which is purely an administrative process and will be held on Tuesday, 22 March 2022, to determine the actual spectrum ranges to be assigned for all the lots bought in the various bands".

The auction was over the years hampered by various legal challenges, and its standing is still subject to the upcoming review lodged by Telkom, in a case to be heard between 11 and 14 April.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mtnicasavodacomliquidtelkomcellcauctionspectrum
Rand - Dollar
14.94
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.64
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.56
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,948.65
+1.1%
Silver
25.51
+1.7%
Palladium
2,535.00
+5.3%
Platinum
1,028.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
98.02
-1.9%
Top 40
67,570
+0.9%
All Share
74,124
+0.9%
Resource 10
80,146
+1.9%
Industrial 25
82,097
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,827
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

16 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a...

12 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford to repay my debts due to Covid-19. Can I get a discount?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my...

09 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have R3.5 million to invest. What is the best option for my monthly income?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo