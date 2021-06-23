47m ago

add bookmark

Speed bump for Andile Ngcaba in his R400m remuneration case against Dimension Data

accreditation
Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Dimension Data executive chairperson, Andile Ngcaba.
Former Dimension Data executive chairperson, Andile Ngcaba.
Supplied
  • Former Dimension Data executive chairperson Andile Ngcaba suffered a setback in his remuneration case against his former employer on Wednesday.
  • Ngcaba is suing the company for more than R400 million in damages over alleged unfair remuneration. 
  • Ngcaba’s attorneys requested minutes of the company’s remuneration committee meetings, but this request was denied. 

Former Dimension Data executive chairperson Andile Ngcaba hit a speed bump in his remuneration case against his former employer in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Acting Judge Nzame Skibi ruled against Ngcaba’s bid to force the company to provide him with the minutes of some of its remuneration committee meetings.

Ngcaba is suing Dimension Data for R440 million, alleging that during his 12-year stint between 2004 and 2017, his white counterparts and juniors were paid more than he was.

Ngcaba says he was not aware of the pay disparity until the amendment of the Companies Act, which required both listed and unlisted companies to disclose the remuneration of their directors.

The IT company was delisted from the JSE in 2010, following its acquisition by Japanese telecommunications company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT). 

As part of the discovery process of the case – where the parties exchange information about witnesses and evidence – Ngcaba’s attorneys requested the minutes of the company’s remuneration committee meetings.

According to court documents, Dimension Data’s claimed that the minutes "do not exist".

The claim was, however, refuted by former remuneration chairperson Wendy Lucas-Bull, who, in an affidavit dated 27 October 2020, confirmed that the company’s pre-delisting minutes did in fact exist.

After receiving the minutes, which were found at the company’s office, Ngcaba’s legal counsel said they believed Dimension Data was withholding minutes from meetings that took place after its delisting.

On Wednesday, the court heard oral evidence from Dimension Data on the whereabouts of the minutes. During cross-examination that stretched over eight hours, Brett Dawson, who was the company’s CEO during Ngcaba’s term, said that after the delisting, no minutes were taken.

In his judgment on Wednesday, Skibi said: "I'm satisfied with[Dawson's] testimony, [that] post-delisting there were no further minutes; he explained clearly the processes which were followed by the entity [Dimension Data] after it was taken over."

He then made an order against Ngcaba's application to compel Dimension Data to provide the post-delisting minutes and reserved the costs of the proceedings.

During his cross-examination, Ngcaba’s representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, SC, grilled Dawson about why the former executive chairperson was excluded from the company’s long-term incentive plans and share appreciation rights scheme that its senior executives were part of.

Dawson said Ngcaba was excluded because he was a beneficiary of the company’s black economic empowerment (BEE) equity transaction.

"The point is that it was discriminatory to exclude Mr Ngcaba as an employee from the benefits which might have accrued to him otherwise, if he was not part of the BEE transaction.

"As an employee, he needed to be treated equally, like all South Africans, as far as his remuneration package was concerned," Mpofu said.

Ngcaba was not paid as much as his white counterparts because he was part of the BEE transaction, Mpofu added.

"My lord, I absolutely disagree with that comment … in the period of his employment, he was not discriminated [against] from a remuneration perspective," said Dawson.

He added that the BEE transaction was put in place to ensure that the "ills of apartheid" were addressed.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the company's founder and current executive chairperson Jeremy Ord was stepping down at the end of June

The company said there was nothing unusual about his exit or four other executives, who also resigned.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Dimension Data chair Jeremy Ord quits along with 4 other execs
Dimension Data in R440m legal battle with ex-chair over alleged racism, unfair pay
Prosus: Its e-commerce businesses are growing fast, but Tencent remains star of the show
Read more on:
dimension dataandile ngcabacourt appearance
Rand - Dollar
14.23
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.89
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.97
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,777.39
-0.1%
Silver
25.87
+0.4%
Palladium
2,617.17
+2.3%
Platinum
1,090.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
74.81
-0.1%
Top 40
59,764
+0.5%
All Share
65,820
+0.4%
Resource 10
63,003
+1.7%
Industrial 25
86,786
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,891
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should government have assigned a majority shareholding in SAA to the private sector?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, It's a good decision
70% - 552 votes
Not a good move
8% - 66 votes
Too early to tell
22% - 171 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Will interest be charged on my outstanding balance under debt review?

12 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Will interest be charged on my outstanding balance under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?

09 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?

05 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21173.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo