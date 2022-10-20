Speed up board appointments or place SABC at risk, says lobby group

Civil organisation SOS Coalition is calling for the appointment process of the news SABC board to be expedited.

The SABC is without a board after the term of the previous directors ended on 15 October, and an interim structure can't be appointed.

The public broadcaster is currently implementing a turnaround plan aimed at stabilising finances.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.



The absence of a board to provide oversight on the operations of the SABC has the potential to destabilise the public broadcaster, according to civil organisation SOS Coalition, which is calling for the appointment process of the directors to be expedited.

The term of the previous SABC board came to an end on 15 October, and the appointment of the new board has been hobbled by the vetting process of candidates by the State Security Agency.



Parliament's portfolio committee on communication on Tuesday said only 17 of the 34 members had undergone background checks by the agency, prompting concerns that the executives of the broadcaster were functioning without oversight.

"The absence of a board might not have an immediate impact, but subsequent repercussions will manifest in due course," said the organisation.

The mandate of the SOS Coalition - whose members include the Right2Know Campaign, Media Monitoring Africa and Freedom of Expression Institute - is to ensure that the SABC broadcasts in the best interest of the public.

It calls for the appointments to be "expedited to prevent potential destabilisation", arguing that there is a risk that the vacuum could affect continued implementation of the turnaround strategy in place since 2019.

Once vetting is complete, the portfolio committee is set to recommend 12 candidates for appointment and must submit the names to the national assembly for approval. President Cyril Ramaphosa will then appoint the new board.

According to the SOS Coalition, the delay "stalls the implementation of turnaround strategies that would benefit the broadcaster".

The 2021/22 financial year marked the second full year of the implementation of the turnaround strategy and utilisation of R3.2 billion in recapitalisation funding from government.

In the absence of a board, the SOS Coalition argues that policy amendments that would otherwise carry a financial benefit for the organisation have been halted.

The option of an interim board has been ruled out, as the previous board was not dissolved.

The chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee and ANC MP, Boyce Maneli, assured legislators that the absence of a board has not impacted the operations of the broadcaster, as that is the responsibility of the executive leadership.

"I think the chairperson underestimates the role of the board in providing strategic leadership. As much as they do not get involved in the daily affairs of the company, they play a key role in decision-making, and all of that is on hold," said Uyanda Siyotula, national coordinator of SOS Coalition.

SABC Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe noted in the annual report that 96% of the key actions of its turnaround plan were implemented during the 2021/22 financial year.

"The commercial environment, in which the SABC derives most of its revenue, remained challenging. Initial improvements in revenue generation witnessed in the early part of the year could unfortunately not be sustained due to internal and external factors."

The SABC said it did not achieve the "desired revenue targets" in the 2021/22 financial year, owing to a drop in audience share which impacted advertising revenue.

Advertising revenue accounts for the bulk of the SABC revenue stream.

According to the SABC’s financial statements for 2020/21, the public broadcaster made a net loss of R530 million, representing a 4% decline in revenue compared with the previous year, News24 reported.

The current non-executive members will replace chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini, deputy chairperson Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, Professor Sathsivan Cooper, Advocate Benjamin Motshedi Lekalakala, David Maimela, Michael Markovitz, Dinkwanyane Mohuba, Bernedette Muthien, Jasmina Patel, Jack Phalane, Mary Papayya and Dr Marcia Socikwa.







