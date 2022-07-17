1h ago

add bookmark

Starbucks may sell its UK operations - report

accreditation
Leonard Kehnscherper
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Starbucks has asked its adviser Houlihan Lokey to assess interest for its UK operations, the Times reported Saturday.

The coffee chain continues to “evaluate strategic options” for its company-owned international operations, the newspaper reported, without specifying how it obtained the information. 

A Starbucks spokesperson told Bloomberg it “is not in a formal sale process for the company’s UK business.”

The UK is Starbucks’ largest market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. As of last year, it had 1 000 stores in Britain, with 297 company-owned and 703 run by licensees, the company said in a financial report for the fiscal year ending in October 2021. 

Total revenue was £328 million (R3.7 billion) for the fiscal year, and Starbucks UK Coffee had repaid in full a £25 million loan from its parent company to offset losses from reduced sales during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, it said. 

While the coffee chain experienced a rebound in revenue after Covid-19 lockdowns eased in the UK, it said the financial performance of company-owned stores had not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Office, travel and inner-city stores had lagged other locations. Starbucks opened 14 new company stores during fiscal year 2021 and closed five, it said.

Earlier this year, market researcher Allegra Group said coffee chains in the UK will take four years to recover from the Covid slump. 

- With assistance from Victoria Cavaliere.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
starbucks
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,707.71
0.0%
Silver
18.71
0.0%
Palladium
1,834.50
0.0%
Platinum
852.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
58,906
+0.5%
All Share
65,089
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,466
+0.0%
Industrial 25
80,898
-0.0%
Financial 15
14,678
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for

09 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for
MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?

02 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I protect my home during load shedding?
MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?

29 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo