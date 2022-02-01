State Capture Inquiry puts Molefe, Singh and Gama at heart of Transnet 'racketeering enterprise'

The second part of the State Capture Inquiry report has found "convincing" evidence that Transnet was ground zero for a major state capture project overseen by the Gupta family.

The report placed former Transnet officials Bian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama at the centre of a "racketeering enterprise".

It recommended police investigate the three former C-suite leaders for accepting cash bribes, among other things.

The State Capture Inquiry has recommended that police investigate former Transnet CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, and the freight rail operator's ex-chief financial officer Anoj Singh, for a laundry list of transgressions ranging from corruption and racketeering to fraud and negligence.



The second part of the inquiry's report - which deals with Denel and Transnet - was handed over to the director-general in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni, by the commission's secretary, Professor Itumeleng Mosala.

The first section of the report was given to President Cyril Ramaphosa in early January. The third and last section of the report will be handed over by month's end.

The report placed Molefe, Singh and Gama, among others, at the centre of what it described as the "Gupta racketeering enterprise" at Transnet that started in 2009. The three were the "primary architects and implementers of state capture at Transnet".

The 540-page section of the report focusing on Transnet has over 20 separate recommendations for police to investigate concerning Molefe, Singh and Gama.

These include allegations that they:

Accepted cash bribes from members of the Gupta family at their Saxonwold compound between 2010 and 2018;

Broke the Public Finance Management Act on numerous occasions;

Misled Transnet's board about a multi-billion rand locomotive contract;

Authorised advance payments to Chinese rail companies without guarantees;

Deviated from National Treasury procurement laws; and

Mismanaged Transnet's financial affairs and condoned unjustifiable price increases for a major locomotive contract.

The report, authored by acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, also wants Singh to be investigated for allegedly misrepresenting Transnet's finances to the minister of public enterprises, and illegally hiking procurement quotes for locomotives, which cost Transnet billions.

Molefe, Singh and Gama all denied wrongdoing when they testified before the commission.

'Convincing evidence'

Zondo ruled that there was clear evidence of state capture at Transnet in the years between 2009 and 2018.

"This was established primarily through the Gupta racketeering enterprise and those associated with it who engaged in a pattern of racketeering activity".

This included findings of major kickbacks to Gupta companies, money laundering by Gupta-linked enterprises, the payment of cash bribes to Transnet officials, and Gupta companies forcing themselves into supplier development contracts.

"State Capture at Transnet involved a systematic scheme of securing illicit and corrupt influence or control over decision making," the report read.

* This is a developing story