State: Tongaat execs 'conspired' in fraud, Deloitte ex-partner 'didn't report irregularities'

On Thursday, the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court granted bail to five of Tongaat’s former directors, including CEO Peter Staude, on more than 20 counts of fraud.

A former Deloitte partner is also out on bail, and is accused of failing to report irregularities.

It is alleged that the group cooked Tongaat's books by falsifying revenue earned from property sales. Transactions were also backdated.



The state has charged six former Tongaat Hulett directors – including ex-CEO Peter Staude - of working together to commit fraud over a three-year period which resulted in the company losing about R1.5 billion.

They face 19 counts of fraud and an additional three counts for contravening the financial markets, companies and prevention and combatting of corrupt activities acts.

On Thursday, the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court granted bail to Tongaat’s former directors, including Staude, as well as former Deloitte partner Gavin Kruger, 56.

Kruger is accused of contravening the Auditing Professions Act by failing to report "reportable irregularities", as well as unlawfully expressing a false opinion or statement.

Staude’s co-accused are former CFO Murray Munro, 55; former managing director of Tongaat Hulett Developments (THD) Michael Deighton, 57; former THD planning director Rory Wilkinson, 50; as well as two other executives, Kamasagrie Singh, 56, and Samantha Shukia, 50.

In its charge sheet against the group, the state said: "A common purpose existed between the accused to commit the crimes as set out in the charges below. Precisely where, when and in what manner the common purpose was formed, is at present unknown to the state."

The state further said the accused’s "common purpose" was in place just before and during the fraud, which is alleged to have taken place between 2015 and 2018.

The case against the seven goes back to deals to sell and buy 69 properties, between 2015 and 2018, through THD.

It is alleged that the group overstated the value of the deals in Tongaat’s financial records, and lied that proper accounting procedures had been followed in determining the revenue on the deals. These transactions were also backdated to previous financial periods. They are accused of artificially manipulated the financial reporting periods.

Tongaat, which was established in 1892, has been working on rebuilding its image and its business following the years of misrepresented financials. The scandal left the sugar share price decline of more than 90% and a staggering pile of debt, which stood at R12.6 billion in 2020.

CEO Gavin Hudson, who was appointed in 2018, has vowed to hold those implicated in the fraud accountable. The company has also instituted a R450 million civil claim against the executives.

Staude, who retired from Tongaat in 2018, was at the helm of the company for 16 years before his exit.

Michael Deighton was the managing director of THD for 11 years and was at the company for 19 years before he left in 2018. Deighton, who is a civil engineer, describes himself as a "free agent seeking to impact urban quality through implementation of creative and integrated solutions" on his LinkedIn page.

Wilkinson was THD’s acting head of commercial from 2015 to 2017, and worked at Tongaat for 22 years.

Singh was employed as Tongaat’s legal executive when the alleged crime took place, while former financial executive Shukla worked for THD for more than eight years, before leaving in 2022.

In a statement on Thursday, Tongaat’s company secretary Johann van Rooyen said: "Tongaat Hulett welcomes this development in the legal process and it will continue to cooperate with law enforcement authorities whenever required to ensure that those responsible for the historic mismanagement of Tongaat Hulett are held accountable."