30m ago

add bookmark

Steinhoff a step closer to starting payouts in R25 billion settlement

Jan Cronje
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
According to Steinhoff, Lancaster 101 and the PIC are essentially seeking to claim the same amounts from it for the same reasons.
According to Steinhoff, Lancaster 101 and the PIC are essentially seeking to claim the same amounts from it for the same reasons.
Getty Images

Retailer Steinhoff says it is a step nearer to starting a series of payouts to shareholders who lost billions of rands when the group's stock plunged in late 2017. 

In January, a court approved Steinhoff's financial settlement with claimants, which the retailer hopes will draw a line under an accounting scandal linked to its former CEO Markus Jooste.   

In return for dropping all current and future legal challenges against the retailer, claimants will share a "pot" of about €1.43 billion (roughly R25 billion), with payouts differing according to which of the three classes they belong to.

In an update to shareholders, Steinhoff said Tuesday was the "settlement effective date" for the deal, meaning the court's ruling was binding and could no longer be appealed.

The retailer said it would now start taking steps to implement the settlement. 

Steinhoff will not make payments directly in the bank accounts of claimants, however. They will be paid via the Steinhoff Recovery Foundation, which has been set up to administer the distribution of funds. 

The retailer said there was still time for investors who bought shares on the open market – known as market purchase claimants - to lodge claims. The bar date, or deadline for this class to lodge claims, will be 15 May 2022. 

Steinhoff has asked claimants to visit steinhoffsettlement.com for more information.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steinhoffpayoutclaims
Rand - Dollar
15.11
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.11
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,877.67
+0.3%
Silver
23.81
-0.2%
Palladium
2,341.14
-1.2%
Platinum
1,033.75
+0.4%
Brent Crude
96.48
+2.1%
Top 40
69,179
+0.1%
All Share
75,817
+0.1%
Resource 10
77,681
-0.8%
Industrial 25
91,718
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,007
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments

09 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments
MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?

05 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?
MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?

22 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo