Steinhoff a step closer to starting payouts in R25 billion settlement

Retailer Steinhoff says it is a step nearer to starting a series of payouts to shareholders who lost billions of rands when the group's stock plunged in late 2017.

In January, a court approved Steinhoff's financial settlement with claimants, which the retailer hopes will draw a line under an accounting scandal linked to its former CEO Markus Jooste.

In return for dropping all current and future legal challenges against the retailer, claimants will share a "pot" of about €1.43 billion (roughly R25 billion), with payouts differing according to which of the three classes they belong to.

In an update to shareholders, Steinhoff said Tuesday was the "settlement effective date" for the deal, meaning the court's ruling was binding and could no longer be appealed.

The retailer said it would now start taking steps to implement the settlement.

Steinhoff will not make payments directly in the bank accounts of claimants, however. They will be paid via the Steinhoff Recovery Foundation, which has been set up to administer the distribution of funds.

The retailer said there was still time for investors who bought shares on the open market – known as market purchase claimants - to lodge claims. The bar date, or deadline for this class to lodge claims, will be 15 May 2022.

Steinhoff has asked claimants to visit steinhoffsettlement.com for more information.