Steinhoff execs due in a German court on Wednesday

On Wednesday, two German Steinhoff executives are going on trial in the same court where Markus Jooste failed to appear in April.

The prosecutors have requested that an arrest warrant be issued for Jooste.

The two defendants in the second case have not yet been identified, but are assumed to be Siegmar Schmidt and Dirk Schreiber.

Two Germans who are charged with similar commercial crimes as Markus Jooste are appearing in the district court in Oldenburg, Germany on Wednesday.

This is the same court at which Jooste, the former CEO of Steinhoff, was supposed to appear on April 18.



Jooste did not show up, claiming that South African authorities prevented him from travelling, although all law enforcement agencies have denied this so far.

Jooste's British co-defendant, George Alan Evans, did appear and agreed to a fine of €30 000 (R610 000).

On Wednesday morning several German newspapers reported on the start of the second Steinhoff court case.

The four accused were initially scheduled to be tried together, but the cases were separated during the Covid-19 pandemic, as it complicated travel arrangements.

The fate of the Jooste case has yet to be decided, but the prosecutor has requested that an arrest warrant be issued for his detention.

The two defendants in the second case have not yet been identified, except as a "51-year-old former director of European Steinhoff companies" and a "64-year-old former director."

Under German legislation, defendants may not be identified, but it is assumed that they are are Siegmar Schmidt and Dirk Schreiber. Photos identifying them may also not be published.

Schmidt was managing director of Steinhoff Europe Group Services until October 6, 2011, and of Tau Enterprises until October 19, 2011. Both companies were based in Westerstede.

Schreiber was managing director of Steinhoff Europe Group Services, Tau Enterprises, and also of Omega Enterprises from 2012, also in Westerstede.

They are charged with five crimes for offences allegedly committed from 2010 to 2014 and which, according to Handelsblatt, "destroyed billions in assets."

The defendants are represented by Jochen Bachmann, who did not want to comment shortly before the court case.

Meanwhile, German publications have been critical about a new restructuring plan proposed by Steinhoff.

According to the plan, shareholders will receive a fifth of a restructured Steinhoff. If the plan fails, the company says it faces the prospect of liquidation at the end of June.

On Wednesday, the investment publication Der Aktionär described the plan as "outrageous" and criticised the company for "still showing no insight or serious willingness to negotiate."

"On the contrary, Steinhoff apparently wants to circumvent the will of investors in a deliberate manner."

Coverage of the trial brought to you in partnership with Truth First, a non-profit organisation that promotes investigative journalism.







