28m ago

add bookmark

Steinhoff gets reprieve as Johannesburg class action is dismissed

Janice Kew
Steinhoff head office Stellenbosch. Photo: Getty Images
Steinhoff head office Stellenbosch. Photo: Getty Images

Steinhoff Internationalgot some respite on Friday as the Johannesburg High Court dismissed a class action suit brought against the global retailer after an accounting crisis in late 2017 caused its share price to collapse.

The application, by a retired pensioner who had bought shares for R80,000 between 2013 and 2016, is one of various mass action suits planned against the company. In 2018, several South African businesses, representing clients that held about 20% of Steinhoff’s stock before the uncovering of accounting irregularities, joined a class action by Dutch law firm BarentsKrans NV.

"I am aware that this conclusion will disappoint the expectations of Steinhoff shareholders that the law must be able to compensate them for their losses," judge David Unterhalter said. "This does not mean that the shareholders are without remedy. It is for the Steinhoff companies to hold the Steinhoff directors and Deloitte liable for any breach of duty."

Lawsuits replaced debt as Steinhoff’s most pressing concern after the retailer struck a deal with creditors to skip principal and interest payments on about 9 billion euros (about R175 billion) of debt through 2021. Last month, a plan by Steinhoff to reduce legal costs by combining some of its biggest individual claimants into one case was rejected.

Steinhoff is "studying" Friday’s judgment and will "comment in due course," it said in an emailed response to questions. The company plans to release 2019 annual earnings on 30 June.

Related Links
Steinhoff to pay part of state's bill to produce forensic report into accounting fraud
Dutch law firm starts legal action against Steinhoff
Read more on:
steinhoffclass action
ZAR/USD
17.29
(-1.00)
ZAR/GBP
21.34
(-0.14)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-0.89)
ZAR/AUD
11.87
(-0.42)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.80)
Gold
1768.37
(+0.21)
Silver
17.80
(+0.34)
Platinum
803.11
(-0.18)
Brent Crude
41.40
(+1.46)
Palladium
1868.00
(+1.16)
All Share
53648.05
(-0.49)
Top 40
49477.85
(-0.51)
Financial 15
9956.01
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
74797.25
(+0.09)
Resource 10
50189.63
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
17% - 1343 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1779 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 2685 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1938 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?

17 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?
MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?

13 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo