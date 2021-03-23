1h ago

add bookmark

Steinhoff insurers offer R1.3 billion to investors who lost out in share price plunge

Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty)
(Getty)
  • Steinhoff says insurance groups underwriting its liability cover for current and former top executives have offered up to €78 million (R1.3 billion) to help settle claims against it.
  • This would be in addition to the €943 million (roughly R17 billion) offered by Steinhoff itself, and another R1.3 billion from its former auditor Deloitte. 
  • Steinhoff says its former CEO Markus Jooste and three others would not be covered by the offer, and has maintained the right to sue them in "claw back" proceedings. 

Steinhoff says it has reached a deal with certain insurance companies underwriting the group's directors and officers (D&O) insurance polices to contribute up to €78 million (R1.3 billion) to help settle claims against it.

D&O Insurance is a type of liability cover for top executives.

The announcement comes roughly a month after the Stellenbosch-headquartered retailer said that it had clinched a deal with its former auditor Deloitte who agreed to pay contribute a similar amount in compensation to claimants.

Under the proposal, the underwriters will make €55.5 million available to pay out to market purchase claimants (MPCs) – those who bought shares on the open market, and €15 million for distribution to certain contractual claimants. Steinhoff reports its financials in euros because it is domiciled in the Netherlands. 

The D&O and Deloitte offers of compensation are both contingent on claimants voting to move forward with Steinhoff's "global settlement proposal" to settle claims arising from the precipitous drop in its share price in late 2017. Neither group will admit any liability. 

Steinhoff itself has proposed paying out €943 million (roughly R17 billion) in total to settle all the claims it is facing, again without accepting any liability. 

If the settlement proposal gets the green light from shareholders in two court cases in the Netherlands and South Africa, the D&O and Deloitte offers will be added to the settlement "bucket" - meaning claimants will get higher pay out.  

A flood of litigation

Steinhoff is facing around 100 separate lawsuits stemming from its share price plunge and the accounting scandal it uncovered. In total, the claims amount to over R130 billion, which the group says it will not be able to pay out.

Under the group's settlement proposal which it announced last year and has been given the go-ahead by creditors, each "class" of Steinhoff investor would get a certain percentage of verified claims paid out.

Market purchase claimants will get around 5.5% of their verified claims paid out, although this will tick up if the Deloitte and D&O offers work out. The payout for contractual claimants is up to 29%.

Steinhoff said on Tuesday that four of its former executives are not covered by the D&O proposal, including its former CEO Markus Jooste, its former CFO Ben La Grange, Steinhoff’s former company secretary Stéhan Grobler, and the group's ex-Steinhoff Europe director Siegmar Schmidt.

The retailer said it maintains the right to institute or continue legal claims against the four. 

Meanwhile, as the retailer continues to make its case to claimants to accept a settlement, the former chairperson of its JSE-listed subsidiary, Pepkor, has initiated legal action against the SA Reserve Bank for allegedly enabling Steinhoff to move assets worth €19 billion overseas while the group was technically insolvent – and allowing its local entities to settle claims by foreign investors "to the detriment of the South African economy".

As Fin24 reporter earlier, both the Reserve Bank and Steinhoff have indicated they will oppose the litigation by Lancaster 101 and its chairperson Jayendra Naidoo.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steinhoffpepkormarkus jooste
USD/ZAR
14.90
(+1.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.55
(+0.7)
EUR/ZAR
17.72
(+0.9)
AUD/ZAR
11.44
(+0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+1.3)
Gold
1,738.82
(-0.0)
Silver
25.56
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,177.00
(-0.8)
Brent Crude
64.62
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,598.50
(-0.9)
All Share
65,710
(-0.3)
Top 40
60,158
(-0.3)
Financial 15
11,944
(-1.4)
Industrial 25
87,319
(+0.9)
Resource 10
65,393
(-1.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1154 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2881 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1559 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why

07 Feb

This is where foreigners are still buying prime property in SA, and why
MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go...

06 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo