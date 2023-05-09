Steinhoff to sell entire stake in Mattress Firm to Tempur Sealy

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Steinhoff has announced a deal to sell its entire stake in Mattress Firm to Tempur Sealy International for around $1.215 billion in cash (R22 billion at current exchange rates) and 7.5% of the new company (valued at around R11 billion).

Steinhoff owns 50.1% of the shares of the US-based mattress retailer, with a 45% economic interest. If the deal goes ahead as planned, Steinhoff said the proceeds of the sale will be used to pay down its $10 billion debt burden.

Click here for Steinhoff's share price and other data

NYSE-listed Tempur Sealy said on Tuesday it had signed a "definitive agreement" to acquire all Mattress Firm's issued shares for $4 billion. The sale has already been approved by the boards of both companies.

"We are excited by the long-term growth prospects for our global vertically integrated company," said Tempur Sealy chair and CEO Scott Thompson.

Tempur Sealy and Mattress Firm’s combined global footprint would include approximately 3 000 retail stores and 30 e-commerce platforms.

Tempur Sealy said the transaction is expected to be funded by around $2.7 billion in cash and $1.3 billion in stock for Mattress Firm's shareholders. Steinhoff will receive 45% of both.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Newsletter Daily SA Money Daily The biggest business, economic and market news of the day.

Steinhoff bought Mattress Firm for $3.8 billion in 2016, as it sought to expand its footprint from Africa and Europe into the US.

In October 2018, the mattress retailer filed for bankruptcy protection and shut hundreds of stores. It emerged from bankruptcy around two months later.

Steinhoff said on Tuesday that the transaction valuation would have "no material impact" on its restructuring plan that it is seeking to have approved by a Dutch court.