Steinhoff to pay R3.9 billion to settle lawsuit by Austrian ex-business partner

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Retailer Steinhoff says it has reached a full and final settlement of €202.12 million (roughly R3.9 billion) with an Austrian company linked to a former business partner.



In an update to shareholders on Tuesday, the group said the settlement with LSW would end all outstanding litigation between the parties.

Steinhoff has previously said that LSW is linked to Andreas Seifert, a former business partner who had a falling out with the group's ex-CEO Markus Jooste.

Click here for Steinhoff's share price and other data.

The retailer provided scant information about the settlement beyond stating that LSW's litigation was related to European home furnishings retail chain, Conforama.

Steinhoff invested in Conforma in 2011 as it sought to grow its European businesses to compete with Ikea.

Newsletter Daily SA Money Daily The biggest business, economic and market news of the day.

The retailer sold off its stake mid-2020 to raise funds to remain liquid and cut its ever-growing debt burden.

News of the settlement caused Steinhoff's share price to fall by 3% to 31 cents a share, near its all-time low.



