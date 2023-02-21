1h ago

Steinhoff to pay R3.9 billion to settle lawsuit by Austrian ex-business partner

Jan Cronje
Jan Cronje
Steinhoff's share price is near an all-time low.
Retailer Steinhoff says it has reached a full and final settlement of €202.12 million (roughly R3.9 billion) with an Austrian company linked to a former business partner. 

In an update to shareholders on Tuesday, the group said the settlement with LSW would end all outstanding litigation between the parties.

Steinhoff has previously said that LSW is linked to Andreas Seifert, a former business partner who had a falling out with the group's ex-CEO Markus Jooste. 

The retailer provided scant information about the settlement beyond stating that LSW's litigation was related to European home furnishings retail chain, Conforama.

Steinhoff invested in Conforma in 2011 as it sought to grow its European businesses to compete with Ikea. 

The retailer sold off its stake mid-2020 to raise funds to remain liquid and cut its ever-growing debt burden. 

News of the settlement caused Steinhoff's share price to fall by 3% to 31 cents a share, near its all-time low.  


