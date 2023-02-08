08 Feb

add bookmark

Steinhoff to sell about R4.7bn of Pepkor, lose majority stake

accreditation
Karl Gernetzky
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Debt-laden Steinhoff International said on Wednesday it plans to sell up to 6.5% of Pepkor, a move which means it loses its majority stake in SA's largest retailer by store footprint.

Based on Pepkor's closing price on Wednesday, the sale could net Steinhoff about R4.7 billion, with the intention to use the proceeds to pay down debt. 

Steinhoff currently owns 51% of Pepkor, and successful placement of the shares would mean it would retain 44.5% ownership of the retailer, whose brands include Ackermans, Shoe City, JD Group and The Building Company. The company would remain Pepkor's biggest shareholder, with its second-biggest shareholder being the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which held 6.2% of the retailer as of the end of its 2022 year.

Steinhoff, valued at only R1.87 billion on the JSE, is still battling with about a €10.2 billion (R191 billion) debt pile, and announced in December that it had reached a deal with its largest creditors, which could see it holding 80% of the company. Shareholders, who would retain 20%, are expected to vote on this on 22 March, and approval would mean the company would then delist.

READ Steinhoff shares slump as creditors look set to take control

In January, Steinhoff also sold a 6.6% chunk of its stake in pan-European retailer Pepco, raising €315.2 million (R5.8 billion). This took the group's stake to 73.2%, from 78.9% previously.

Steinhoff's announcement came as the JSE closed on Wednesday, when its shares fell 12%, having lost more than 82% over the past six months.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steinhoffcrippling debtpepkor
Rand - Dollar
17.72
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.42
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.02
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
975.43
-1.1%
Palladium
1,658.90
+0.3%
Gold
1,879.63
+0.2%
Silver
22.41
+0.4%
Brent Crude
85.09
+1.7%
Top 40
73,968
0.0%
All Share
79,976
0.0%
Resource 10
74,722
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,851
0.0%
Financial 15
16,339
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse

06 Feb

Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo