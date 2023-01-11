Steinhoff's Mattress Firm pulls New York listing plans due to market volatility

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Steinhoff's US unit Mattress Firm has pulled its plans to raise as much as $100 million (R1.7 billion) in a New York listing due to volatility in the market for initial public offerings (IPOs).

Steinhoff holds 50.1% of Mattress Firm, which is the largest specialty bed retailer in the US, with almost 2 400 outlets. The firm is almost twice as large as its next biggest competitor and an estimated 82% of the US population living within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of one of its stores.

Mattress firm announced in January 2022 it was planning to list, with its prospectus noting that historically, mattress sales in the US closely follows GDP growth.

Mattress Firm continues to actively explore all options and paths forward, including resuming the IPO process once the markets are favourable, Steinhoff said on Wednesday.





Newsletter Daily SA Money Daily The biggest business, economic and market news of the day.

According to a report by professional services firm Ernst & Young, IPO proceeds fell 61% in 2022 due to market volatility after setting records in 2021. While conditions are expected to remain muted in early 2023, there is a strong pipeline for IPOs which could see activity pick up in the second half of the year, the report said. However, this would still be conditional on a raft of factors, such as improved stock market performance, easing geopolitical tension, lower inflation as well as an end to interest rate hikes.

Steinhoff, which currently has debt of €10 billion (R183 billion). had also raised about €1 billion through Pepco's listing on the Warsaw bourse in Poland in 2021, but the group itself may delist. The firm announced in December that it had reached a deal with its largest creditors, which could see them holding 80% of the company.

If shareholders agree to the deal, they would end up owning 20% of Steinhoff.

Steinhoff's shares had fallen 5.56% to 51c in early afternoon trade on Wednesday, and have plummeted by 70% over the past month, notably falling in December after announcing its deal with creditors. Click here for details on Steinhoff's shares and other info.