Ster-Kinekor out of business rescue thanks to R250m investment

Ster-Kinekor entered voluntary business rescue in January 2021.

Its new owners, UK's Blantyre Capital and Cape Town-based Greenpoint Capital, have invested R250 million, enabling the group to exit business rescue.

This has saved almost 800 jobs and allowed Ster-Kinekor to continue paying its creditors.

UK- and Cape Town-based asset managers have thrown a lifeline to South Africa's biggest cinema group, Ster-Kinekor, pumping in R250 million to help the company get out of business rescue and keep entertaining cinephiles for longer.

"Ster-Kinekor's business rescue practitioner, Stefan Smyth, has successfully concluded the business rescue process. The transaction … returns the company to solvency," read the business rescue practitioner's (BRP) statement issued on Friday.

Ster-Kinekor, which has about 65% of market share in SA, entered voluntary business rescue in January 2021 after Covid-19 lockdowns forced it to halt operations temporarily, and people didn't return in droves when the government started lifting restrictions.

After more than a year in business rescue, two investors – UK-based Blantyre Capital and local asset management firm Greenpoint Capital – offered to inject R250 million into Ster-Kinekor. The money will be used to exit the business rescue process and fund future operations, among other things.

In Friday's statement, Smyth confirmed the finalisation of that deal. He said that as initially proposed by the two asset managers, the transaction involved raising R250 million from Blantyre Capital and Greenpoint Capital. The two firms will now jointly own Ster-Kinekor.

"We are very pleased that we were able to raise the necessary capital to rescue Ster-Kinekor. Not only does this investment give the business a solid foundation on which to build its future, it has also meant that some 800 jobs have been retained, and a dividend has been paid to creditors as proposed in the accepted plan. Trade creditors will further benefit from ongoing trading with the company," said Smyth.

In the last business rescue report published at the end of September, Smyth said he had already obtained the Competition Commission's approval for the deal. He had also renegotiated leases with Ster-Kinekor's landlords to save the group – and, by implication, its new owners – future operating costs.

However, Smyth noted that the cinema landscape in SA was still challenging and made worse by elevated load shedding. He still hoped that cinema attendance would improve in the coming months with the release of The Woman King and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and remained of the firm view that there are reasonable prospects of rescuing the cinema group.

And as he predicted then, Smyth said the group had started seeing a pick-up and expects further improvement into the festive season. Movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Thor, Beast, and DC League of Superpets proved popular with cinema-goers.

"We thank all the Ster-Kinekor employees, creditors and relevant stakeholders and new shareholders whose efforts assisted us in exiting business rescue and creating a foundation for its future. Our thanks also go to our loyal customer following, and we look forward to entertaining you with new formats and great new content in the future," added Smyth.