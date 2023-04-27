STOCK TAKE | Eskom's dark and smoggy future could be good news for Thungela's c(ash) pile

OPINION

Eskom's dark and smoggy future may be good news for Thungela's c(ash) pile

Piles of ashes can mean power, for some, but often for just some time

There is no debating coal miner Thungela had a bumper year in 2022, even if its final dividend disappointed investors a little. Record coal prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine allowed the miner, spun out of Anglo in 2021, to fork out R13.8 billion in dividends, and at R100 per share, the dividends alone were four times what the shares of the company fetched upon listing.

CEO July Ndlovu upped his remuneration almost three quarters with a R130 million pay package, the company's annual report, released on Wednesday, showed, while even after trucking over R8.5 billion to the taxman, the company still was left with almost R15 billion in net cash. That's enough to cover Eskom's losses in 2022 (R15 billion before tax, R12 billion after - given that losses can reduce future tax liabilities, and even despite basically being a monopoly, Eskom makes a lot of losses).

Still, Eskom does have cash to burn (thanks for all the hard work, taxpayers) and cash gets mentioned 65 times in its 2022 report, though Thungela, often with much happier context, mentions the green stuff 141 times.

Not all went well for Thungela, however, and it had to battle with Transnet (23 mentions) which only railed 50.3 million tonnes to the Richard's Bay Coal Terminal for the industry in 2022, about 20 million tonnes, or 28%, less than it achieved in 2020. Pity.

Thungela is also completely unable to give guidance for its 2024 year (who knows what will happen with Transnet) while other factors are providing for a slightly murkier outlook, including that Europe recently got through a surprisingly mild winter. Major producer India is scrambling to up its own output, having recently experienced a harsh winter, and while it still has a deficit, it's also turning into a major destination for Russia's now discounted energy exports, given that (rather large) country's loss of market in irritatingly warm Europe.

But, there's also always reasons for some optimism in a complex world, and Thungela produces coal in SA, where the power is quite often off (the term load shedding gets one mention in its report, but there are other terms used too, such as reductions and outages). The government is also now considering keeping its older power stations open for longer, with the additional boon for coal enthusiasts of this meaning that some, or all, of $8.5 billion in climate financing may go up in smoke.

Something for Thungela to keep an eye on then, especially given it only has one mine - Rietvlei - that directly supplies thermal coal to Eskom. It has a life of mine of four years.

And in its report, Thungela notes, without talking about old power stations, "potential new coal requirements within the South African domestic market, including Eskom, which could provide an additional market for mid- to high-ash coals". Ash levels affect coal's thermal efficiency, i.e., higher levels make it the cheap stuff.

So, dysfunctional state utilities and or/governments isn't all bad news for everyone, some will benefit (though this varies too), inverter sellers spring to mind as do: liquidators, business rescue practitioners, lawyers, security guards, big truck owners, carrot farmers, children mining cobalt in central Africa, etc.

Still, it's good to know that when SA's power and rail monopolies close the doors of small businesses, they may be opening a (bid) window for others, and not everyone looks at piles of ashes with sadness.

Tweet of the day

Tweet of the day

#LVMH’s market value surpassed $500bn, becoming 1st European company to reach that milestone, thx to booming sales of luxury goods in China & a strengthening Euro, BBG reports. The achievement comes less than 2 weeks after LVMH joined ranks of the world’s 10 biggest companies. pic.twitter.com/iDCAE0CXFB — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) April 24, 2023

Number of the day

0.7% The rate at which child labour increases with every 1% rise in poverty, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

