Suspended general manager of OR Tambo Airport exits ACSA

Suspended general manager of OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana, is no longer employed by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

She has left the organisation through a mutual separation agreement, ACSA spokesperson Refentse Shinners confirmed on Tuesday.

At the end of May Fin24 reported that ACSA had suspended, with immediate effect, two senior managers at the OR Tambo International Airport. They were Pityi-Vokwana and the assistant general manager: airport operations, Kris Reddy.

At the time, ACSA CEO Mpumi Mpofu informed employees about the suspensions in a letter, saying it came about because of company and law enforcement agencies' investigations into allegations of supply chain management irregularities and transgressions of the Public Finance Management Act.

An internal disciplinary process began. It is as yet unclear how far the process is regarding the fate of Reddy.

Jabulani Khambule, current group executive: commercial, has been seconded to the position of general manager of the airport in the interim.

Group executive: business development, Charles Shilowa, has been appointed into "a blended role" and will look after both the business development and commercial divisions, while Kamal Shivanand has been seconded to the position of assistant general manager of the airport.