TAKE A LOOK | The former Ticketpro Dome is now a 'super-showroom' for WeBuyCars

Carin Smith
WeBuyCars has opened the doors of its new "super-showroom" in Johannesburg this week - which was formerly the iconic Ticketpro Dome.

The WeBuyCars Dome, which will trade seven days a week, can accommodate more than 1 000 vehicles, and will also house a kids' play area and coffee shop.

Fin24 reported in July this year that WeBuyCars had bought the entertainment venue the TicketPro Dome in Northgate from the Sasol Pension Fund, and planned to turn it into one of the biggest used car dealerships in the world.

WeBuyCars enables the owners of cars, bakkies, buses, bikes, trailers, caravans and boats to get quotes online, and sends agents to visit homes to buy these assets.

In a statement on Tuesday, CEO Faan van der Walt said the "milestone" site would have a grand opening in March 2022, but for now, a soft opening made more sense considering large numbers of Covid-19 cases. 

The doors are open, however, and trading has started. By 17 December, the showroom will be fully operational. 

