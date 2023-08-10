Taxi strike: Why retailers are running out of bread, eggs and dairy

The Western Cape taxi strike is hitting retailers in the province, who are facing shortages of bread, dairy and eggs.

Retailers say the strike has led to staffing problems, including those who work at distribution centres, while activity has also been limited by safety concerns.

But retailers say they are implementing contingency plans and the situation should only be temporary.

The empty shelves of many grocers in the Western Cape are a result of the ongoing taxi strike, which is limiting the mobility of staff, including those working at distribution centres.



The strike, which started last week, stems from a disagreement on the legislation governing impounding of vehicles. It has also resulted in violence, with five people having been killed since it started.

It has also prompted food shortages in some areas, as retailers take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their staff, but they say this should be temporary.

Shoprite, SA's biggest grocer, said in a statement that its distribution centres are all still operational and that it is working to ensure "uninterrupted deliveries" to its supermarkets.

"Supply lines to the majority of stores are currently running smoothly, with the exception of a few high-risk areas. Fresh fruit, vegetables and convenience lines are being prioritised," the statement read.

There are some supermarkets that may "temporarily" be in short supply of products that are delivered directly to the stores by suppliers - these being fresh bread, dairy and eggs, it said.

Shoprite said that it also has "contingency plans" in place to keep its stores open and trading as normally as possible.

Spar said its Western Cape stores have been affected in different ways. "The unavailability of taxis, violence experienced by bus operations, and the intimidation and threats of violence in many areas, resulted in staff not being able to get to work," said Sean Komlosy, Spar's divisional marketing director for the Western Cape and Namibia.

The unavailability of transport, threats to security and incidents on some roads in the city have also impacted the staff on-site at its distribution centre. This means the stock availability and replenishment were impacted at some stores, explained Komlosy.

A few stores also had to close their doors for periods each day to ensure the safety of staff. This meant trading hours of some stores were negatively impacted. Komlosy noted, however, that this is changing as more staff are returning to work and the situation regarding stock shortages is also improving.

Woolworths decided on Monday to close operations in its supply chain due to safety concerns for employees, suppliers and service providers.

The retail group added in response to questions: "The combined impact of the operational closure, and stores closing early due to protest action, had a significant impact on product availability in stores."

The retailer suspended its online delivery service on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, given that product availability was impacted. But this service resumed on Thursday.

Woolworths also resumed supply on Wednesday and said it began delivering to stores in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape on the same day.

"Many Woolworths stores are not operating at full capacity because of reduced staff, product and service availability. The company hopes to have everything back in stock soon, and are doing everything possible to minimise the impact on its customers," the retailer said.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Thursday morning met with chief executives from retailers across the city to offer assistance to ensure that food products could be moved around the city. The city extended its protective escorts to include food trucks so that shops could be restocked.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) met with the City of Cape Town and Western Cape government on Thursday. A proposal has been put forward by the Western Cape government which Santaco will consult on with its stakeholders.

